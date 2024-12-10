Billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy has defected to Reform UK, saying he plans to donate a seven-figure sum to the party to help bolster their chances at the next election.

Candy, who is married to actress Holly Valance, renounced his Conservative Party membership over what he described as “too many broken promises” and was appointed treasurer of Nigel Farage’s party.

He said he would take up a fundraising role in the new year in an effort to boost the party’s coffers, which could include tapping up Elon Musk for a supposed $100 million donation.

Candy and Valance were pictured with Donald Trump and party leader Nigel Farage at the US president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort in 2022.

Announcing his defection, Candy said: “I have today resigned my membership of the Conservative Party after many years of active support and substantial donations to the party.

“I am sorry to say there have been too many broken promises and a complete breach of trust with the wealth creators in our country.

“Nigel Farage is a close personal friend of mine, and Reform UK represents the future of British politics.

“I am pleased to announce that I will now become the treasurer for Reform UK and intend to raise enough funds for them to win the next general election.

“I will take up the role in the new year.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage MP said: “I warmly welcome this decision. We are the fastest-growing movement in British politics today and Nick’s efforts will help Reform UK transform our country.”

