Liz Truss, who lasted a mere 49 days as prime minister, has passed on a few words of wisdom to the current prime minister, in post for 161 days, on how to “beat The Blob” in office.

The Wall Street Journal features her in a new documentary intended to be a “timely warning about the dangers of power being exercised by unelected and unaccountable individuals and bodies”.

Other individuals involved include GB News regulars Kwasi Kwarteng and Jacob Rees-Mogg, who take aim at “groupthink from establishment figures across Whitehall, the media, the City and the corporate world”.

The ‘documentary’ is a load of old bo**ocks. Liz Truss was not undone by The Blob. She was undone by her own stupidity, the fact she was completely out of her depth in matters of which she had no understanding/experience — and should never have been PM in the first place. We have… https://t.co/dRcvZYvUJr — Andrew Neil (@afneil) December 10, 2024

Truss was promptly removed as PM after her mini-budget wreaked havoc on the country.

The financial move, announced in September 2022, is widely regarded as one of the most disastrous economic policies in recent UK history.

It aimed to stimulate growth through aggressive tax cuts, but immediately sent financial markets into turmoil, undermining both investor confidence and the government’s credibility.

The centrepiece of Truss’s plan was the abolition of the top 45 per cent income tax rate for the highest earners, alongside other tax cuts totalling £45 billion, which were to be funded entirely through borrowing.

The lack of clarity on how this would be paid for, coupled with the absence of an accompanying economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility, sent shockwaves through financial markets.

One of the immediate effects of the mini-budget was a sharp drop in the value of the pound, which plummeted to its lowest level against the US dollar in decades.

This, in turn, led to higher import costs and increased inflationary pressure.

Investors also began dumping government bonds, causing a surge in borrowing costs and forcing the Bank of England to step in with an emergency intervention to stabilize the bond market.

The rapid spike in interest rates created ripple effects across the economy, including a sharp rise in mortgage rates, leaving homeowners facing higher monthly payments and further straining consumer confidence.

