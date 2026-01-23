Elon Musk delivered a moment of toe-curling awkwardness at Davos this week as he tried to make a joke about Greenland.

Musk is many things, but one thing he is absolutely not is funny. In fact, he might be the unfunniest man to walk this planet. There is not a single ounce of humour or comedy in his body.

Of course, the real tragedy of Musk is that the one thing he wants to be more than anything is funny. So he persistently tries with all his might to make people laugh, failing every single time.

The latest instance of this took place in Davos at the World Economic Forum, where the billionaire was speaking on stage.

At one point, Musk attempted to make a joke about Donald Trump’s new Board of Peace.

He said: “I heard about the formation of the Peace Summit, and I was like ‘is that P-I-E-C-E?”

Queue complete silence, before laughter from Musk and the other person on stage, trying to humour him.

Musk didn’t stop there though, adding: “You know, a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela.

“All we want is ‘piece’.”

If you can bear to watch this comedy failure, you can do so below.

Painful.