Yet another bruise has been spotted on Donald Trump’s hand as he appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

After his Greenland-themed speech on Wednesday, Trump was back at Davos today for a ceremony of signatories to his new Board of Peace.

However, photos show a clear black bruise on the back of the president’s left hand.

This is the latest occasion that Trump has had a bruise on his hand, and comes after he tried to quash rumours and theories about his health in an interview earlier this month.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Trump mentioned his bruising and confirmed he carries makeup with him in case his hand gets “whacked.”

(Getty)

“I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal said the bruising was down to “increasingly delicate skin,” whilst Trump also revealed he takes three times the recommended daily dose of aspirin so that he has “nice, thin blood.”

(Getty)

Meanwhile, the White House has previously claimed Trump’s bruising is down to “frequent handshaking.”

Some have previously speculated that the bruising could be a result of IV infusions, thin skin, blood thinners, or the president’s old age.

At 79, Trump became the oldest president inaugurated in US history.