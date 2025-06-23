Donald Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize just hours before launching a bomb strike on Iran.

Pakistan has said they would nominate the US President for his help with resolving the recent conflict between them and India.

Analysts in Pakistan had suggested that it may persuade the 79-year-old to reconsider joining Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Officials in Pakistan said: “President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation.

“This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker.”

But just 24 hours later, the US joined Israel in bombing Iran. Pakistan had condemned Israel’s attack on Iran, labelling it a violation of international law which they said threatens the state’s regional stability.

The BBC reports that Pakistani politicians and the public are describing the situation as “awkward” and “embarrassing” on social media.

Last month, a ceasefire announcement by President Trump brought an end to the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India last month.

Pakistan has said US diplomatic intervention helped end the fighting; however, India has disputed this. They labelled a bilateral agreement between the two militaries as the reason for the ceasefire.

President Trump has often spoken about receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, and last week he claimed he should have already been given the award for numerous reasons.

He told reporters that the conflict resolution between Pakistan and India was the “big one” as proof he should receive the prize, before complaining “only liberals get it.”