Isabel Oakeshott has weighed into the conversation about the future of the BBC and who should be its next director general, all the way from Dubai.

Appearing on Talk, Oakeshott – who fled the UK in order to avoid paying VAT on private school fees – felt she was best placed to lecture the BBC on who should be appointed its next director general.

This comes after Tim Davie resigned from the position over the fallout of how Donald Trump’s January 6th speech was edited in a Panorama programme.

Oakeshott, who being based in the UAE obviously doesn’t pay the licence fee or watch the BBC, suggested that someone from outside the corporation should take on the role of director general.

After suggesting former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre should be appointed, Oakeshott then decided to give her two-pence worth on the NHS as well.

Irony was really laid to rest when she also started commenting about UK government departments that have nothing to do with her or her Gulf State life.

On Sunday, director general Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness both announced their resignations, following criticism over a the way a Panorama documentary edited Donald Trump’s infamous January 6 speech in 2021.

A leaked 19-page memo on impartiality by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, ruled the broadcaster gave the impression that he told supporters he would march with them to the US Capitol to “fight like hell.”

Trump has subsequently threatened to sue the BBC for $1bn in damages if the corporation doesn’t issue a full apology and retraction of the programme.