Irony was laid to rest on TalkTV this week after Dubai-based Isabel Oakeshott hit out at the number of illegal immigrants that are reportedly residing in London.

The journalist, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates for a few months to escape Labour’s VAT raid on private schools, claimed to be able to identify illegal immigrants living in the UK capital when she returns to the motherland.

Her partner Richard Tice – the deputy leader of Reform UK – has also been splitting his time between Dubai and his constituency of Boston and Skegness, much like the party’s leader Nigel Farage, who is in between Clacton and the United States.

"When I'm not overseas, I live in central London, and I see it everywhere."



Isabel Oakeshott reacts to news that one in 12 people living in London is reportedly an illegal migrant.@IsabelOakeshott | @TVKev pic.twitter.com/Wd4quTXNRA — Talk (@TalkTV) January 23, 2025

Oakeshott said she fled the UK to avoid Labour’s “pernicious tax on private schools” and found refuge in the UAE, where the economy is “booming”.

But as one person pointed out on social media, buying or renting a place in Dubai combined with plane tickets, transport costs for her family’s stuff and storage plus multiple plane tickets for her partner surely cost more than the VAT hike on private school fees!

The standout most bonkers thing about Isabel Oakeshott's move to Dubai is that she's blaming the relocation on Keir Starmer… and his VAT on private schools policy pic.twitter.com/GjU3Bz1mXL — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 19, 2025

Others also pointed to the irony of Oakeshott living in an Arabic country where she doesn’t speak the language.

As of 2023, estimates put the overall expatriate population of Dubai at around 75 per cent, which is roughly 2.72 million people.

Isabel Oakeshott who spent years complaining of immigrants coming to the UK and not speaking English



Has moved to Dubai, where she's an immigrant, and doesn't speak Arabic 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IpWS7YhZOI — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 18, 2025

