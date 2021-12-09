The Downing Street Christmas party, which was definitely not a party, has prompted a tsunami of viral memes on social media.

Boris Johnson was forced to defend allegations that a number of festive gatherings took place in Number 10 last year, despite lockdown restrictions being in place.

He has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Xmas bash in his house and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.

But he insisted he had been repeatedly assured “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

Needless to say, the party, that wasn’t a party, that took place or never took place, has resulted in a flood of memes on social media.

We’ve picked out the top 10 for Number 10.

1.

2.

3.

"Hello I am the police officer investigating the No 10 Christmas party" pic.twitter.com/7K0aFWRHSK — Sophie Deck the Halls 🎄 (@SophLouiseHall) December 6, 2021

4.

5.

Pretending to not know a party was going on in your own house like: pic.twitter.com/eLOHsLFdLn — Han *staysafe-toriesout*💙💚🌹✊🌍 (@han2thet) December 8, 2021

6.

7.

8.

"There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times." No.10 pic.twitter.com/Eo4wjVAqBg — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) December 8, 2021

9.

No way! More leaked footage of Downing St staff last year talking about the Christmas Party pic.twitter.com/K5OB3aCz5r — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) December 8, 2021

10.

The Telegraph helpfully reminds us today of how its former columnist, Boris Johnson, explained the simple effectiveness of the ‘dead cat’ strategy pic.twitter.com/FjvnXO5G5r — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) December 9, 2021

