The Downing Street Christmas party, which was definitely not a party, has prompted a tsunami of viral memes on social media.
Boris Johnson was forced to defend allegations that a number of festive gatherings took place in Number 10 last year, despite lockdown restrictions being in place.
He has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Xmas bash in his house and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.
But he insisted he had been repeatedly assured “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.
Needless to say, the party, that wasn’t a party, that took place or never took place, has resulted in a flood of memes on social media.
We’ve picked out the top 10 for Number 10.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related: Really?! Police will not investigate ‘rule-breaking No 10 Xmas party’