Nadine Dorries took aim at Labour leader Keir Starmer on Twitter last night, and suggested the only way to become the PM was to be “honest,” resulting in a collective shaking of heads on social media.
She tweeted the Daily Mail’s front page, as their bombardment of Beergate reaches day seven, and wrote: “The man who wants to one day be Prime Minister cannot behave like this. He has a responsibility to be open, honest and transparent with the public.”
It also seems that Beergate isn’t getting the cut through the Tories, and the Mail was hoping for:
Her comments come as Boris Johnson said he has not received a police questionnaire in relation to claims of a rule-breaking leaving party for a former communications director.
The Metropolitan Police sent people more than 100 questionnaires earlier this year in relation to allegations of law-breaking parties in Government buildings while pandemic-related restrictions were in place.
Mr Johnson received a questionnaire then and has since been fined in relation to a gathering on his birthday in June 2020.
But he has now been pressed on reports that some Government staff have received new questionnaires from the Met in relation to a leaving party for the Prime Minister’s former communications director, Lee Cain, on November 13, 2020.
Asked by Times Radio whether he had received a Metropolitan Police questionnaire about the event, Mr Johnson said: “I am not commenting on this stuff generally, but the answer to that is no, not so far, or certainly not to my knowledge.
“All of this will become clear with the end of the investigation.”
He added: “I have been very clear with people, I don’t want to give a running commentary on the thing, so let’s wait until it is all concluded and then I will have plenty more to say.”
Reactions
Nadine never fails to deliver in social media failures, and this was no different:
And this classic to wraps it up!
