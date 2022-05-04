Nadine Dorries took aim at Labour leader Keir Starmer on Twitter last night, and suggested the only way to become the PM was to be “honest,” resulting in a collective shaking of heads on social media.

She tweeted the Daily Mail’s front page, as their bombardment of Beergate reaches day seven, and wrote: “The man who wants to one day be Prime Minister cannot behave like this. He has a responsibility to be open, honest and transparent with the public.”

The man who wants to one day be Prime Minister cannot behave like this. He has a responsibility to be open, honest and transparent with the public. #Beergate pic.twitter.com/OhIIM4MA1n — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) May 3, 2022

It also seems that Beergate isn’t getting the cut through the Tories, and the Mail was hoping for:

#Beergate stories haven't changed the public perception that Keir Starmer has generally abided by COVID rules



Generally did: 42% (+2 from Jan)

Generally didn't: 28% (-)



Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is still seen as a rulebreaker



Generally did: 21% (+4)

Generally didn't: 70% (-3) pic.twitter.com/fwy7GhSwou — YouGov (@YouGov) May 3, 2022

Her comments come as Boris Johnson said he has not received a police questionnaire in relation to claims of a rule-breaking leaving party for a former communications director.

The Metropolitan Police sent people more than 100 questionnaires earlier this year in relation to allegations of law-breaking parties in Government buildings while pandemic-related restrictions were in place.

Mr Johnson received a questionnaire then and has since been fined in relation to a gathering on his birthday in June 2020.

But he has now been pressed on reports that some Government staff have received new questionnaires from the Met in relation to a leaving party for the Prime Minister’s former communications director, Lee Cain, on November 13, 2020.

Asked by Times Radio whether he had received a Metropolitan Police questionnaire about the event, Mr Johnson said: “I am not commenting on this stuff generally, but the answer to that is no, not so far, or certainly not to my knowledge.

“All of this will become clear with the end of the investigation.”

He added: “I have been very clear with people, I don’t want to give a running commentary on the thing, so let’s wait until it is all concluded and then I will have plenty more to say.”

Reactions

Nadine never fails to deliver in social media failures, and this was no different:

The most brain dead MP we’ve possibly ever had with zero self awareness and sense of irony https://t.co/k1OKCW4k6z — Nick Jones 🖤💛 (@thenaj17) May 4, 2022

Siri – show me the most hypocritical tweet ever posted. https://t.co/sgfnvLzNG2 — Chairman Meow #UltraRemoaner (@MeowMeow1983) May 4, 2022

Stop defaming Keir Starmer – look into your own lying Johnson’s murky pond https://t.co/bpXbCb3sNK — Nula Suchet (@nulasuchet) May 4, 2022

This is so desperate I almost feel sympathetic. Almost. https://t.co/OldnaUZDmz — brb (@beet_surrender) May 4, 2022

Talking of "open, honest, and transparent with the public" you are never going to believe what our current PM has been saying. https://t.co/7fjz36JlzK — Stuart Taylor 💙 (@61outof1000) May 3, 2022

How can you be so wrong on so many things?https://t.co/J3nugEdHjn — wilks55#FBPE#ProEU#woke (@Malcolmjwilliam) May 4, 2022

And this classic to wraps it up!

Nadine Dorries has been publicly owned so many times she is probably eligible for private investment. — David (@davidclewis) April 29, 2022

