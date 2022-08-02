A group, run by several anonymous activists, launched its Don’t Pay UK campaign in mid-June, asking people to stop paying energy bills from October 1.

It is a protest against price increases and huge profits amid the cost of living crisis.

It comes as BP has revealed second-quarter profits more than trebled to a 14-year high as it joined rival Shell in reaping the benefits of soaring oil and gas prices.

The oil giant reported underlying replacement cost profits – its preferred measure – jumping to a far better-than-expected 8.5 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion) for the three months to June 30, up from 2.8 billion US dollars (£2.3 billion) a year ago.

Campaign

Today they tweeted to say a million leaflets are being printed to get their message out.

🔥 A million leaflets rolling off the printing press today



💪 Let's fight this profit-driven crisis together!



✍️ signup and get organised: https://t.co/RYOlAVoLqd pic.twitter.com/EiUDWGcI7E — Don't Pay. (@dontpayuk) August 2, 2022

An order of 1million leaflets at the printers for a campaign that officially started in June. Funded entirely by 650 ordinary people who donated & 3,700 people that ordered & paid for leaflets. Print or order leaflets off the website. Take the pledge, join the campaign #dontpayuk https://t.co/dwqDuGHVng — ashok kumar 🇵🇸 (@broseph_stalin) August 2, 2022

Manifesto

The Don’t Pay manifesto says: ‘Millions of us won’t be able to afford food and bills this winter. We cannot afford to let that happen. We demand a reduction of bills to an affordable level. We will cancel our direct debits from October 1st if we are ignored.

‘We’re not affiliated to any organisation, nor do we have a set list of demands.

‘We’ve come together as we think an energy bill non-payment strike is not only necessary as a means of powerful, mass collective action in the cost of living crisis, we think it’s also one many people are considering already up and down the country.

‘Whether people can’t pay because it’s simply too expensive or whether they don’t want to pay because they don’t see how it’s fair to pay so much, this idea could mobilise millions of people.’

It's a simple idea: We demand the govt scrap the energy price rises and deliver affordable energy for all. We will build a million pledges and by Oct 1st if the govt and energy companies fail to act we will cancel our direct debits. Read more here: https://t.co/NPF8VQXcHD pic.twitter.com/E4gPenIXiL — Don't Pay. (@dontpayuk) June 18, 2022

They were out in Liverpool yesterday:

Don’t Pay Liverpool out and about this morning leafletting 💪 pic.twitter.com/6ugRtV9SsP — Don't Pay. (@dontpayuk) August 1, 2022

Support

The hashtag #dontpayUK was trending on Twitter today:

1.

BP made £6.95 billion between April-June this year. People will die this winter, old and young. And yet shareholders and CEOs will continue to profit from the money that has taken those lives. #BBCBreakfast #dontpayuk — linnea (@linnea_1987) August 2, 2022

2.

3.

Looking at the profits of the likes of BP & Shell, coupled with the new, predicted energy price cap figures…



If we actually had a functioning govt, we'd be demanding they step in immediately



As we don't, @dontpayuk seems the only way forward#BBCBreakfast#R4today#dontpayuk — Adrian Gosling (@digitalsunshine) August 2, 2022

4.

I really hope this gain some traction as it’s the only way the government will wake up and pay attention! https://t.co/03N2C9aXSw — Tweeee (@jambotree) August 2, 2022

5.

100% this needs to gain momentum across the country – cancel debits and let them chase 70 million people for it – far cats creaming off working g people for years.

Really hope this a the start of a fight back https://t.co/gf0RWvt9zn — Mick O'Connell 🇮🇪🫧⚒ (@michael40301481) August 2, 2022

6.

There is a can’t pay, won’t pay movement building. It worked, in part with the poll tax. Just saying. https://t.co/ZrMjvurIEY — David Fergusson 🧡 (@fergusson70) August 2, 2022

7.

We should be able to enjoy life, without constantly worrying about how to pay the next bill that comes in. Working full time and not being able to enjoy a tiny luxury for the fear of debt is disgusting. We need a revolution. #dontpayuk #CostOfGreedCrisis #CostOfLiving #debt — Indya Davies (@Indya____) August 2, 2022

8.

But there is also a note of caution. It could potentially damage your credit score.

Surely the negative effect on your credit from not paying could potentially outweigh the amount that energy prices have gone up by. Not paying your bills is rarely a good idea https://t.co/WhGs89y7yK — Robbie Corbett (@RabCorbett1) August 2, 2022

Related: Watch: Jack Monroe launches blistering takedown of energy companies as their profits soar