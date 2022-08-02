A group, run by several anonymous activists, launched its Don’t Pay UK campaign in mid-June, asking people to stop paying energy bills from October 1.
It is a protest against price increases and huge profits amid the cost of living crisis.
It comes as BP has revealed second-quarter profits more than trebled to a 14-year high as it joined rival Shell in reaping the benefits of soaring oil and gas prices.
The oil giant reported underlying replacement cost profits – its preferred measure – jumping to a far better-than-expected 8.5 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion) for the three months to June 30, up from 2.8 billion US dollars (£2.3 billion) a year ago.
Campaign
Today they tweeted to say a million leaflets are being printed to get their message out.
Manifesto
The Don’t Pay manifesto says: ‘Millions of us won’t be able to afford food and bills this winter. We cannot afford to let that happen. We demand a reduction of bills to an affordable level. We will cancel our direct debits from October 1st if we are ignored.
‘We’re not affiliated to any organisation, nor do we have a set list of demands.
‘We’ve come together as we think an energy bill non-payment strike is not only necessary as a means of powerful, mass collective action in the cost of living crisis, we think it’s also one many people are considering already up and down the country.
‘Whether people can’t pay because it’s simply too expensive or whether they don’t want to pay because they don’t see how it’s fair to pay so much, this idea could mobilise millions of people.’
They were out in Liverpool yesterday:
Support
The hashtag #dontpayUK was trending on Twitter today:
But there is also a note of caution. It could potentially damage your credit score.
