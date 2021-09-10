Former US president Donald Trump has said he would like to beat up current leader Joe Biden.

During an event advertising a match between professional boxers Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, Trump, 75, said his easiest match would be against the current US president he lost the 2020 election to.

Trump said: “Well if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers – that can be a very dangerous subject.

“I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly.”

He added: “Biden would go down in the first few seconds.”

Trump recalled a remark Biden made about him three years ago, when Biden said he would take Trump behind the gym and beat him up if they were schoolboys.

But Trump said “he’d be in big trouble if he ever did,” The Independent has reported.

Biden previously said ‘he’d rather beat Trump up than debate him’

Biden’s 2018 remarks came in response to a recording in which Trump boasted he could grab women by their genitals and get away with it because he was a “star”.

As a result, Biden said at the time: “When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’, they asked me, would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

At the beginning of this year, Facebook and Twitter banned Donald Trump from using the platforms after the president’s followers stormed the US Capitol building.

Trump, his supporters and social media

Facebook removed a video in which Mr Trump addressed his supporters who had clashed with police in Washington DC forcing a lockdown at the US Capitol building.

Facebook’s vice president of integrity Guy Rosen, tweeted: “This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video.”

“We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

In chaotic scenes, supporters of Mr Trump breached barricades and staged an occupation of the building in Washington DC to interrupt politicians’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Twitter subsequently locked Mr Trump’s account for the first time and demanded he remove tweets excusing violence as it threatened him with “permanent suspension” from the platform.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter Safety posted.

Related: Watch – ‘Shots fired’ Armed stand off and members of Congress shelter as Trump supporters flood Capitol