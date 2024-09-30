Donald Trump has seemingly called for a Purge-style day in the US to reduce crime in the country.

The Republican candidate is currently on the campaign trail ahead of the US presidential election in November when he will face off against Kamala Harris in the race to the White House.

On Sunday, the former president was in Pennsylvania to deliver a rally speech, during which he called for “real rough nasty day” to put an end to crime in America.

Speaking to the crowd about crime, Trump continued: “One rough hour – and I mean real rough – the word will get out and it will end immediately, you know? It will end immediately.”

The moment was clipped up by Harris’ campaign and shared on social media with the caption: “Trump says his idea for stopping crime is to allow for ‘one really violent day’: ‘One rough hour, and I mean real rough…’”

Trump says his idea for stopping crime is to allow for “one really violent day”: “One rough hour, and I mean real rough…” pic.twitter.com/6XeVXL6R8b — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 29, 2024

A number of people compared the suggestion to the film The Purge, which is about a dystopian version of America where all crime, including murder, is legal for a day.

One person wrote on X: “Did Trump just f—king suggest The Purge? Trump implies that his idea for stopping crime is to allow for ‘one really violent day… I mean real rough…’

Another said: “The Purge. He’s endorsing The Purge.”

“Trump is literally proposing The Purge lmao,” a third remarked.

Trump is literally proposing The Purge lmao pic.twitter.com/07uU7IhQ0w — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 29, 2024

The Purge. He's endorsing The Purge. https://t.co/p8eWawW8CA — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) September 29, 2024

The Trump campaign has said the remarks did not amount to a new police proposal, adding that the 78-year-old was “clearly just floating it in jest,” Politico reports.

Steven Cheung, the campaign’s communications director, said in a statement to the publication: “President Trump has always been the law and order President and he continues to reiterate the importance of enforcing existing laws.

“Otherwise it’s all-out anarchy, which is what Kamala Harris has created in some of these communities across America, especially during her time as [California] Attorney General when she emboldened criminals.”

Trump’s comments came just a day after he called Harris “mentally impaired” at a campaign event in Wisconsin, remarks which were roundly criticised by disability advocacy groups.

There are just 36 days until the US election, which will take place on November 5. The next key moment in the campaigns comes on Tuesday, when Tim Walz and JD Vance will go head-to-head in the vice-presidential debate.

