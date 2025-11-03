Donald Trump has said he feels “badly” for the British Royal Family amid controversy over his connections to disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday and was asked about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The US President said: “It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family.

“That’s been a tragic situation. It’s too bad. I feel badly for the family.”

Trump on Prince Andrew and the Epstein scandal: "I feel very badly. I mean, it's a terrible thing that's happened to the family. That's been a tragic situation. And it's too bad. I feel badly for the family." pic.twitter.com/oX2OghKAEz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2025

Andrew, who is brother to King Charles, lost his titles on Thursday (30 October) over alleged links to a victim of Jeffrey Epstein named Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre previously accused Andrew of sexual assault in a 2021 lawsuit.

While the former prince never admitted to any wrongdoing, the case ended with an out of court settlement totalling £12 million.

The family of Virginia Giuffre praised the Royal Family’s decision.

They said: “An ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

The extended pressure on Andrew has come after a new book by Virginia Giuffre was published posthumously last month.

It alleges that Giuffre and Andrew had sex three times, after she was trafficked by Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight Andrew claimed he cut off all contact with Epstein in 2010. Emails released since have suggested they stayed in contact much longer, until at least 2011.

Following the latest allegations, Andrew is now facing mounting pressure to appear before a powerful US Congressional committee.

Several members of the committee are reported to have invited Andrew to come and give evidence, and have suggested it could be an opportunity to clear his name.