Donald Trump has restricted travel to the US from 19 countries, 12 of which have a ban in place.

The President of the United States has been heavy handed in his approach to law making since his administration took office almost six months ago.

He’s been getting through executive orders like rounds of golf and his latest one is sure to stir the pot again.

Trump announced the news on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he cited the recent attack in Colorado.

He talked of the “extreme dangers” of foreign nationals entering the US without being “properly vetted”.

In a video he says “we don’t want ’em.”

Despite citing the Colorado attack which was carried out by an Egyptian national, Egypt has not been put on the list of countries banned by Trump’s order.

The 12 banned countries are: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Meanwhile seven more nations were put on a restricted travel list.

These are: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

The ban comes into force on 9 June, and fulfils a pledge Trump made during his election campaign last year. However, the BBC reports that it is likely to draw legal challenges.

This latest ban echoes Trump’s first term, during which he announced a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

This move at the time was met with lots of unrest at airports at protests against the move.

