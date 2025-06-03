By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump has once again become the subject of mockery after his lock screen was revealed on Saturday night (May 31).

One of the many people to share their opinion online was political commentator Harry Sisson on TikTok.

In the TikTok, Harry says: “Donald Trump was holding a press conference and his phone screen was seen. Can you take a guess as to what the lock screen photo is? If you guess himself, you’d be absolutely right.”

When you take a closer look, it seems that the President has opted for an AI-enhanced photo of himself that was taken during his most recent election.

Harry goes on to ask his viewers: “Do you know how narcissistic you have to be to want yourself to be the home screen? You’d be constantly looking at yourself. Normal people might have a photo of themselves and others – family or friends – but no, in Donald Trump’s world, it’s a constant him.”

The clip has accumulated a vast 71,000 likes and plenty of comments, adding fuel to the mockery.

In the comments, people theorise about the AI-enhanced photo: “Did he Google that and download it? Probably not, but it’s a funny thought.”

Another added: “It’s like people who have portraits of themselves hanging at home. It’s so odd.”

However, not everyone is opposed to Trump’s picture. One said: “So? I have myself too its quite common actually.”

And someone else pointed out: “Lots of people do that, no?”

