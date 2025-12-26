Donald Trump has once again become the subject of mockery earlier this year after his lock screen was revealed.

By now, we all know that Trump loves nothing and no one more than himself, but maybe we don’t realise quite to what extent this is true.

Back in May, political commentator Harry Sisson shared a video on TikTok about cameras catching a glimpse of the president’s phone lock screen.

In the TikTok, Harry says: “Donald Trump was holding a press conference and his phone screen was seen. Can you take a guess as to what the lock screen photo is? If you guess himself, you’d be absolutely right.”

When you take a closer look, it seems that the President has opted for an AI-enhanced photo of himself that was taken during the 2024 presidential election.

Harry goes on to ask his viewers: “Do you know how narcissistic you have to be to want yourself to be the home screen? You’d be constantly looking at yourself. Normal people might have a photo of themselves and others – family or friends – but no, in Donald Trump’s world, it’s a constant him.”

The clip has accumulated a vast 86,000 likes and plenty of comments, adding fuel to the mockery.

In the comments, people theorise about the AI-enhanced photo: “Did he Google that and download it? Probably not, but it’s a funny thought.”

Another added: “It’s like people who have portraits of themselves hanging at home. It’s so odd.”

However, not everyone is opposed to Trump’s picture. One said: “So? I have myself too its quite common actually.”

And someone else pointed out: “Lots of people do that, no?”