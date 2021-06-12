











Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the football pitch during a Euro 2020 match with Finland.

Players flagged up the former Tottenham player’s medical emergency.

All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. 🙏🏼 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

Doctors attended the distressing scenes in Copenhagen, as his team’s players stood by his side.

Kasper Schmeichel and Andreas Christensen helped Eriksen before he received CPR to be resuscitated.

The 29-year-old’s wife Sabrina came down near the touchline, where she was supported by Schmeichel and Simon Kjaer.

Reactions

Spanish footballer Cesc Fabregas said: “I don’t even know what to say really.

“My body is shaking. All I can think about is Christian’s family and what they must be going through.

“It’s a very very sad moment and I pray for the very best.”

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

British presenter and former footballer Alex Scott said: “I can’t believe what we’re witnessing. I think football totally goes out of the window right now.

“You’re thinking about his family, all the rest of the players out there witnessing it as well.

“I actually just got on my phone and messaged my mum and told her I love her.

“I think it’s a reminder of how quickly life can change, just like that.”

In a photo from international news agency AFP, Eriksen seemed to be conscious whilst leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

One doctor reportedly gave a thumbs up as the footballer was taken away.

UEFA have released an official statement saying Eriksen has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.

The statement read: “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated.”

This story is being updated…