An intervention by Lee Anderson in the House of Commons has prompted a magnificent response from one person on social media.

The Reform UK MP spoke out as deputy prime minister Angela Rayner fielded questions on the government’s approach to Islamophobia in the wake of the devastating far-right riots.

Rayner, also the Communities Secretary, criticised the previous government for “stoking division” as she pledged to address issues of community cohesion.

In 2019, the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on British Muslims devised a definition of islamophobia as “rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

Labour MP Afzal Khan (Manchester Rusholme) had previously written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, urging him to host meetings with Muslim community leaders and to formally adopt a definition of anti-Muslim prejudice put forward by the APPG.

In the Commons on Monday, Mr Khan said the riots had caused “fear and distress” amongst his constituents and members of the Muslim community across the UK, and asked what engagement the Government had had with those communities.

Ms Rayner said her department is “at the heart of the Government’s work to restore order and unity”.

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) asked what the Government’s definition of islamophobia is.

Ms Rayner replied: “A new definition must be given careful consideration so that it comprehensively reflects multiple perspectives and considers potential implications for different communities.

“And we’re actively considering our approach to Islamophobia, including definitions, and we’ll provide further updates on this in due course.”

But this response from ‘Jim Cognito’ won the most plaudits:

Bloody hell, if Lee Anderson is going to start asking for the definition of all the words he doesn't understand, he's going to be standing up every 2 minutes. https://t.co/2Gde61dsOD — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 2, 2024

Related: Survey suggests fall in national pride but more inclusivity on British identity