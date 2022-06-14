David Davis, who was once our esteemed Brexit secretary until he quit in July 2018, was pushed to tell the nation what are the positive aspects of Brexit.

It comes as the UK faces renewed legal action from Brussels after the move to override large parts of the international deal which was struck over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

If we quickly look back to 2016 Davis said: “There will be no downside to Brexit, only a considerable upside.”

So it was left to Andrew Neil to ask him: “What is the good news in Brexit?”

‘Where is the good news in Brexit?’

Find out what benefits former Brexit Secretary @DavidDavisMP comes up with.#AndrewNeilShow @afneil pic.twitter.com/CR0KQoe1Nj — Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 12, 2022

Quite incredibly Davis claimed it was the wrong kind of Brexit!

He claimed it was a remainers Brexit, whatever that means.

Reactions

Blaming the people who didn’t want to leave the EU for Brexit didn’t go down very well:

1.

A “Remainers Brexit” as overseen by those ardent Leavers, Boris Johnson & David Frost



This is what happens when the only desirable Brexit wasn’t deliverable and the only deliverable Brexit isn’t desirable pic.twitter.com/oHhrpeUV0O — David (@Zero_4) June 12, 2022

2.

So Johnson got us a great deal according to Rees-Mogg and Dorries, that is why he needs to stay. Yet David Davis says it was Mays deal and that is the problem. How is a deal with no free trade and freedom of movement a remainers Brexit? — Stephen lodge (@Donut64) June 12, 2022

3.

Three times in my career people have come to see me seeking advice who seemed completely sane. It took a good half hour for me to realise they were not. I am sorry to say this, but I think that is now the case with not just one or two, but several people we see in public life. https://t.co/ndNcsLAHkG — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) June 12, 2022

4.

No one involved in this project seems to want to take any responsibility for the outcome. — LfB (@LiveFromBrexit) June 12, 2022

5.

David Davis falsely claims that Johnson's withdrawal agreement is the same as May's. And given that it removed the UK-wide links with EU law in her version (which anyway were in principle temporary only), calling it a "Remainers' Brexit" is absurd. https://t.co/nty1BbY4EO — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) June 12, 2022

6.

"there wil be no downside to brexit, only considerable upside" Davis Davis 2016



2019 Govt elected on "oven ready deal… get brexit done", a Brexiteer PM, Brexiteers in cabinet, govt & Brexiteers literally leading the negotiations…



"It's a remainer's brexit" David Davis 2022 — Bobby Oven (@BobbyOven) June 12, 2022

7.

"We have a Remainers Brexit." Really? https://t.co/RjNLRuvrcp — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) June 13, 2022

8.

Why’s it always somebody else’s fault with Brexiters? — Travis (@TravisTAGR) June 12, 2022

Related: GB News turns 1 – here’s the best stories from its first turbulent year