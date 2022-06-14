David Davis, who was once our esteemed Brexit secretary until he quit in July 2018, was pushed to tell the nation what are the positive aspects of Brexit.
It comes as the UK faces renewed legal action from Brussels after the move to override large parts of the international deal which was struck over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.
If we quickly look back to 2016 Davis said: “There will be no downside to Brexit, only a considerable upside.”
So it was left to Andrew Neil to ask him: “What is the good news in Brexit?”
Quite incredibly Davis claimed it was the wrong kind of Brexit!
He claimed it was a remainers Brexit, whatever that means.
Reactions
Blaming the people who didn’t want to leave the EU for Brexit didn’t go down very well:
