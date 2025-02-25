The publisher of the Daily Mail will pay Dale Vince £40,000 in damages after settling a High Court libel claim.

Vince had initiated legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) in December 2024 over a Daily Mail article.

The article, published in October and written by Dan Hodges, falsely alleged that the green activist supports Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group.

Vince’s lawyer Annabell Hood told the High Court the article, which was published both in print and online, was “highly defamatory” and caused “serious harm to his reputation.”

Lawyers for ANL have since apologised to Vince and acknowledged the allegation he supported Hamas “was untrue,” the Independent reports.

The publisher said Vince “does not support Hamas in any way”, apologising to him for the “damage and distress” the article caused.

Following the settlement of case, Vince posted on social media that he would be donating the cash to humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

He wrote on X: “Rinse and repeat – The Daily Mail broke a promise not to repeat a false allegation against me – so today in the high court they apologise again – and pay costs and damages – again.

“Their cash is on the way to Gaza again.”

Along with paying Vince £40,000 in damages, the publisher will also cover his £30,000 legal costs and publish an apology online and in The Mail on Sunday within 14 days.

Lizzie Greene, for ANL, said the publication of the article was an “error which should not have happened.”

This is the second time a Daily Mail article has falsely accused Vince of supporting Hamas, following an article published by the paper in March 2024.

This case was settled last year, with ANL apologising an paying damages to Vince, which he donated to charity.

