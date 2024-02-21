Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged GB News viewers to drink creamy, full-fat milk to nourish their “inner Tory”.

The presenter, who also works as an MP from time to time, dedicated a segment on his nightly show to the dairy staple after sales of whole milk crept up year-on-year.

Over the past three months, sales of full fat milk are up 2 per cent compared with the same time period last year – representing millions more litres of the creamy stuff.

According to Waitrose data, a third of people switched from eating a low-fat dairy product to a full-fat one in 2023, with the under-35s most likely to have made the change.

TikTok, once a haven for vegans, is believed to be behind the rise, with influencers extolling the health benefits of whole dairy, such as Omega-3 fatty acids.

It can also help you “nourish your inner Tory”, according to Rees-Mogg, who delved over different milk types to find out which ones cut muster.

Watch the clip in full below:

Only liberals drink skimmed milk to go with their faux leather sandals. Full fat, creamy milk will nourish your inner Tory. pic.twitter.com/6vuiaWRk73 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 21, 2024

Related: Taylor Swift dealt devastating blow after Eamonn Holmes rules out dating her