Taylor Swift has been dealt a devastating blow after GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes ruled out the prospect of the pair ever dating on his morning show.

Swift, who is currently dating Superbowl winner Travis Kelce, will have to put dreams of ever hooking up with the 64-year-old Northern Irish TV presenter on hold after Holmes, who is married to Ruth Holmes, said he would never entertain the idea.

Although we can’t be sure whether the tragic news has reached her, people on social media were quick to speculate over her reaction.

We’ve compiled the funniest responses below:

Maybe someone should check she’s OK after this devastating news. pic.twitter.com/I9M8odRumV — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺🇺🇦🌎🐟FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) February 20, 2024

Taylor Swift finds out that Eamonn Holmes wouldn't date her… pic.twitter.com/B7jXPgsCx1 — Wokey McWokeface 🌹💙 (@WokeyMcWokefac3) February 21, 2024

Devastating news for Taylor Swift if she ever decides to split up with her multi-superbowl-winning pro athlete boyfriend, sixty-four year old Eamonn Holmes is not interested pic.twitter.com/RifItxyuAf — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) February 20, 2024

"I wouldn't date Taylor Swift" says @GBNEWS' Eamonn Holmes.



On the same lines, I refuse to buy that new Maserati.



And I've turned down the James Bond role, again.



And playing upfront for England in the next World Cup? Nah. Can't be bothered. pic.twitter.com/QnFuSuqUxI — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 20, 2024

In the same way that Taylor Swift wouldn’t date a a piece of Weetabix. https://t.co/PYUZy7kCNc — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 20, 2024

I don’t think Taylor will come back from this… https://t.co/ztL0D9mK7k — Lloyd Lewis 💙 (@LloydGeorge57) February 20, 2024

So Taylor, when did you discover that Eamonn Holmes wouldn’t date you? pic.twitter.com/C4gVaJ4OmR — 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇳The-Olas🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Olas76) February 20, 2024

You boy! Go and tell Eamonn Holmes to buy a mirror pic.twitter.com/6Na9fyGoC1 — ☘️ColleenAvril☘️🇪🇺💙 (@ColleenAvril) February 20, 2024

