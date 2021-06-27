A Covid denier has been making the rounds on social media after they filmed themselves protesting outside a pub marquee they had confused for a testing centre.
In the clip, she can be heard confronting a member of staff at the Queen of Hearts in Cheshire, asking: “Are you not ashamed of yourself putting swabs up children’s noses? We’ve heard them crying and screaming from across the car park.”
But far from being an NHS hub, the white structure was actually erected at the site for punters to watch the Euro 2020 tournament.
Twitter users were quick to flag the woman’s mistake, with a spokesperson from the Queen of Hearts pub telling the Liverpool Echo that the marquee is for “for football and family gatherings” and said the NHS mobile testing had nothing to do with us”.
Do you know you are shouting at a pub marquee?— Jayne Watson (@Jayne_1966) June 25, 2021
Halton Council described the video as “harmful and misleading.”
A spokeswoman the same news outlet: “The council has reported this content to the appropriate authorities and will not hesitate to take similar action to remove other harmful and misleading content.
“Unfortunately during this pandemic we have seen an increase in misinformation, conspiracy theories and criminals looking to exploit and feed off of people’s fears and anxieties during what have been very challenging times.
“The public has a right to reliable information so, we would encourage everyone to use trusted, reputable sources like the NHS, Gov.UK, Council website and local or national media and to be aware of the techniques being used by some to spread misinformation.”
Related: Extinction Rebellion dump 7 tons of horse manure outside Daily Mail offices – telling them to cut the (bull)sh*t
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .