More than 140 countries have voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with many still abstaining, it has emerged.

The motion “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression” of Russia, asking the country to “unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine”. It also criticises “all violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights” during the conflict.

The countries which voted against condemning Russia were Russia itself, its partner Belarus, and three countries widely known as being dictatorships: North Korea, Syria and Eritrea.

Meanwhile 35 countries abstained, including India, China, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Iran, Iraq and Cuba.

India and China have previously also abstained on a motion at the UN Security Council, with India relying on Russia for military equipment and China partnering Russia to oppose Western influence, according to inews.

No vote was recorded from 13 countries, including Morocco, Ethiopia and Cameroon.

United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United Arabs Emirates, Qatar, France and Germany were among the 141 countries that voted in favour of condemning Russia’s actions towards its neighbour.

Full list of countries and how they voted

Against the motion:

Russia

Belarus

North Korea

Syria

Eritrea

Abstained:

Algeria

Angola

Armenia

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Burundi

Central African Republic

China

Congo

Cuba

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

India

Iran

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Madagascar

Mali

Mongolia

Mozambique

Namibia

Nicaragua

Pakistan

Senegal

South Africa

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Uganda

Vietnam

Zimbabwe

No vote recorded:

Azerbaijan

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Morocco

Togo

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

In favour of the resolution:

Afghanistan

Albania

Andorra

Antigua-Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Canada

Chad

Chile

Colombia

Comoros

Costa Rica

Cote D’Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Monaco

Montenegro

Myanmar

Nauru

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Republic of Moldova

Romania

Rwanda

Saint Kitts-Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent-Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome-Principe

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

Spain

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Trinidad-Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Tuvalu

Ukraine

United Arabs Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Vanuatu

Yemen

Zambia

