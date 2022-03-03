More than 140 countries have voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with many still abstaining, it has emerged.
The motion “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression” of Russia, asking the country to “unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine”. It also criticises “all violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights” during the conflict.
The countries which voted against condemning Russia were Russia itself, its partner Belarus, and three countries widely known as being dictatorships: North Korea, Syria and Eritrea.
Meanwhile 35 countries abstained, including India, China, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Iran, Iraq and Cuba.
India and China have previously also abstained on a motion at the UN Security Council, with India relying on Russia for military equipment and China partnering Russia to oppose Western influence, according to inews.
No vote was recorded from 13 countries, including Morocco, Ethiopia and Cameroon.
United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United Arabs Emirates, Qatar, France and Germany were among the 141 countries that voted in favour of condemning Russia’s actions towards its neighbour.
Full list of countries and how they voted
Against the motion:
- Russia
- Belarus
- North Korea
- Syria
- Eritrea
Abstained:
- Algeria
- Angola
- Armenia
- Bangladesh
- Bolivia
- Burundi
- Central African Republic
- China
- Congo
- Cuba
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- India
- Iran
- Iraq
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nicaragua
- Pakistan
- Senegal
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Uganda
- Vietnam
- Zimbabwe
No vote recorded:
- Azerbaijan
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Morocco
- Togo
- Turkmenistan
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
In favour of the resolution:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Andorra
- Antigua-Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Chad
- Chile
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Costa Rica
- Cote D’Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Myanmar
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Palau
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Korea
- Republic of Moldova
- Romania
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts-Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent-Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome-Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Tonga
- Trinidad-Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Arabs Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
- Yemen
- Zambia
