Another company has fallen foul of the anti-vax community. This time Costa Coffee is under fire.

It comes after a pic reportedly showed a branch in Ireland’s new ‘eat in requirements.’

The rules include “proof of immunity” in the form of the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate, a vaccination card from Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE), or proof “they have recovered from Covid-19”.

Anger

Laurence Fox, leader of the Reclaim Party and former candidate for Mayor of London, tweeted: “Please write lots of tweets to Costa Coffee and let them know how you feel about their discriminative policy of not allowing those that haven’t taken their appointment at the jabattoir to share the privileges of those who have.”

Never buying a coffee with you again. EVER. That’s £15 a week you’ve lost from me. Not that you’d give a shit, but I encourage everyone to #BoycottCosta @CostaCoffee https://t.co/2sgDyITurt — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) July 30, 2021

Costa replied to Fox on their Twitter account writing: “Sorry Laurence, We have to abide by the policy set out by http://Gov.ie so will be asking for proof of vaccination or immunity.”

Sorry Laurence, We have to abide by the policy set out by https://t.co/WifqnoH4mx so will be asking for proof of vaccination or immunity – Natalie — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) July 30, 2021

Others have also taken to Twitter to vent their anger at the policy, with one describing it as part of a “fascist takeover of the world”

Lee Hurst, as you would expect, wasn’t happy either.

So basically if Costa denies entry to a vegan, they are discriminating and breaking the law. #BoycottCosta — Lee Hurst – Don’t just get angry – Organise (@LeeHurstComic) July 31, 2021

Reactions

Not everyone was as angry about the coffee shop and there safety rules.

1.

Costa coffee: you cant come in without proof of vaccination.



Anti-vaxxers: #BoycottCosta !!!



Costa coffee: oh no, losing the very customers we are banning. — Dr Ben Janaway (@drjanaway) July 30, 2021

2.

Antivaxxers thinking they’re boycotting Costa when Costa isn’t letting them in anyways is quite hilarious.

Costa: “Hey antivaxxers, you can’t come into this shop!”

Antivaxxers: “OK, in that case we’re boycotting you!”

Costa: “Wow, that was easier than we thought!” #BoycottCosta — RD Hale (@RD_HaIe) July 30, 2021

3.

#BoycottCosta trending amongst the anti-vaxxers. How can you boycott a business that won’t let you in anyway? — Mike (@ukinvtip) July 30, 2021

4.

Love seeing people saying they’re going to #BoycottCosta because they might require customers who sit in to be vaccinated, that’s what they want?! If you’re unvaccinated then pls do boycott it to protect the safety of other customers and staff x — Rachel / Get Vaccinated! (@rachellord22) July 30, 2021

5.

Note to anti vax ppl you can’t boycott something if they won’t serve you anyway 😹😹😹 #BoycottCosta — Sox the waving cat (@Soxthewavingcat) July 31, 2021

6.

Having looked at some of the people saying #BoycottCosta, I might nip on tomorrow for some of their delicious tea with toast and honey. A few less fuckwits to listen to would be good — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 30, 2021

7.

Makes me even more likely to keep using @CostaCoffee knowing that nutters like Lozza won’t be allowed in. Well done #CostaCoffee pic.twitter.com/nX3MrorfPP — Two jabs & a sticker (@kelvin_fay) July 30, 2021

Related:Struck off anti-vax nurse says doctors will face ‘Nuremberg trials’