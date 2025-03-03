Conan O’Brien called out Donald Trump over Russia and Ukraine with a brilliant gag.

The comic and presenter was on hosting duties for the Oscars on Sunday, which saw Anora clean up by taking home five awards.

The film is about a stripper who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, and Conan saw the perfect opportunity for a joke at Trump’s expense.

After Anora won its first two gongs, O’Brien said: “Anora is having a good night. Two wins already.”

He then added: I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.”

The joke prompted some ‘Ooos’ from the crowd but this quickly turned into and rapturous applause and cheers from the star-studded audience.

You can watch the moment below.

Conan O’Brien dings Donald Trump: Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MEs8WXGs7j — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

The joke was an obvious reference to Trump’s lack of support for Ukraine in their war in Russia, and seeming willingness to bow down to Vladimir Putin’s demands in peace negotiations.

On the night at the Oscars, Anora was the big winner. Along with picking up the biggest award of the night in best picture, Mikey Maddison won best actress for her role in the film whilst director Sean Baker won Best Director.

In fact, Baker made history on the night as he became the first director to win four Oscars for the same film. To go with his directing award, Baker also picked up gongs for producing, and editing the film.

