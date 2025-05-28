Comedian Andrew Lawrence has had a gig cancelled after sharing a “disgusting” post on X about the Liverpool parade crash.

On Monday, some 79 people were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool FC’s open-top bus parade to celebrate being Premier League champions. Seven people are still in hospital with their injuries.

A 53-year-old from the West Derby area was arrested following the incident on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Merseyside Police have been given more time to question the man,.

After the news of the crash broke, comedian Andrew Lawrence posted on X that he would also “drive through crowds of people” to get out of Liverpool.

Lawrence, who like many other failing comedians has pivoted to the far-right in recent years, was roundly condemned for the post.

In the comments, some called him a “disgrace” and an “embarrassment.” Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance CIC said the post was “absolutely disgusting” and called for Lawrence to never work in Liverpool again.

Any well known comedians on here to out him in the profession 😡 https://t.co/gVu0dwOZzE — HSA-Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance CIC (@HillsboroughSu1) May 27, 2025

Lawrence had bee due to perform a gig at Caddies comedy club in Essex. However, on Wednesday morning Caddies announced his performance had been cancelled as a result of Lawrence’s comments.

They said in a post on X: “The event organisers who had hired our Comedy Club for the Andrew Lawrence night, have cancelled the event. We do not condone or support the comment that has been made online, and we send everyone impacted by the tragic events in Liverpool our support and prayers.”

In response to the cancellation, Lawrence, who has previously appeared on Live at the Apollo and Michael MacIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, claimed Caddies had failed to show “courage” in allowing his gig to go ahead.

He posted: “This venue lost their courage after being bombarded with abuse and threats of violence from online trolls.

“Understandable, but disappointing. I will reschedule for later in the year at a different venue Southend, sorry for the inconvenience, have a great day.”

This is not the first time Lawrence has had gigs cancelled because of disgusting social media posts. Following England’s penalty shootout defeat in the 2020 Euros final, Lawrence tweeted: “All I’m saying is the white guys scored.”

He then quoted the original tweet with the caption: “I can see that this has offended a lot of people, and I’m sorry that black guys are bad at penalties.”

This resulted in a number of venues cancelling his upcoming shows and his agent dropping him.