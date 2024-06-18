Colin from Portsmouth has reacted angrily to the prospect of a Labour supermajority – saying the party will turn the English Channel into a ULEZ zone if they get in.

According to the bookies, Sir Keir Starmer is on track to smash Tony Blair’s 1997 Labour seat total record of 418 at the General Election, with their shortest price in the total Labour seats market being to pick up between 450-499.

Labour are as short as 6/5 to win between 450-499 seats on July 4th at the General Election. Should they fall slightly short, Labour still have the slim price of 13/8 to win between 400-449 seats.

In the regular most seats market, Labour are overwhelming favourites at 1/200 which is a 99.5 per cent implied probability.

It has resulted in The Exploding Heads character Colin losing his cool in the latest phone-in and listing off every policy Labour will enact if they get in.

Watch the video in full below:

Colin from Portsmouth lists every policy Labour will enact if they win a supermajority, and it's utterly chilling. pic.twitter.com/dyVE6msgJh — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) June 18, 2024

