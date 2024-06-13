Keir Starmer is on track to smash Tony Blair’s 1997 Labour seat total record of 418 at the General Election, with their shortest price in the total Labour seats market being to pick up between 450-499, according to the bookies.

Labour are as short as 6/5 to win between 450-499 seats on July 4th at the General Election. Should they fall slightly short, Labour still have the slim price of 13/8 to win between 400-449 seats.

In the regular most seats market, Labour are overwhelming favourites at 1/200 which is a 99.5 per cent implied probability.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “Keir Starmer and the Labour party are well on track for a historic landslide victory at the General Election on July 4th, with their shortest price in the total Labour seats market to win between 450-499 seats.

“Labour are 6/5 for that outcome and, should it materialise, it would be the first time a party has achieved such a feat since the 1931 election where Stanley Baldwin won 470 seats for the Conservatives.

“A seat total of over 400 looks likely for Starmer and Labour as they’re also 13/8 for 400-449 seats. With an average poll lead of 20 points or more, and majorities in all of the MRP projections seen so far, a Red Wave seems just about insurmountable as they’re current 1/200 favourites to win the most seats, an implied probability of 99.5 per cent.”

Most Seats at the General Election odds

Labour 1/200 Conservatives 33/1 Reform UK 50/1 Liberal Democrats 500/1 Green Party 1000/1 Workers Party of Britain 1000/1

Labour Party Seats odds

149 or less 500/1 150-199 200/1 200-249 100/1 250-299 66/1 300-349 25/1 350-399 5/1 400-449 13/8 450-499 6/5 500 or more 8/1

