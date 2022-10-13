The King has held an audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.
Charles met Liz Truss on Wednesday evening, with the pair pictured shaking hands.
Footage of the Buckingham Palace meeting saw Ms Truss curtsy and say: “Your Majesty.”
Charles, smiling, replied: “Back again? Dear oh dear.”
Ms Truss was heard to say: “It’s a great pleasure.”
Several people think the King threw subtle shade at Truss.
And let’s be honest, the clip has never been more relatable!
Related: Reports of ‘devastating collapse in confidence’ in Liz Truss among her own MPs