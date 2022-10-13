Someone who abruptly inherited their job and has no real mandate to lead, and King Charles https://t.co/XltVjqXmtF

And let’s be honest, the clip has never been more relatable!

Several people think the King threw subtle shade at Truss.

Truss: “Your Majesty… Lovely to see you again.” King: “Back again. Dear oh dear. Anyway…” This is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ENP8pPl9kO

Footage of the Buckingham Palace meeting saw Ms Truss curtsy and say: “Your Majesty.”

The King has held an audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.

