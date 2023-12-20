Carol Vorderman has offered Lee Anderson help with his maths after the Tory MP celebrated the latest inflation figures.

UK inflation eased back to its lowest level for more than two years last month as falling petrol prices helped drive a bigger-than-expected fall, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 3.9 per cent in November, down from 4.6 per cent in October, and the lowest level since September 2021.

Most economists had been expecting inflation to fall to 4.3 per cent last month.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have celebrated the news as they look to bolster their chances ahead of a general election in 2024.

Cutting inflation was one of Sunak’s five pledges, although as people have pointed out on social media, if they were able to control it, why did they allow it to rise to 11.1 per cent in the first place?

Lee Anderson also celebrated the news, but was quickly put back in his place by Carol Voderman.

Lee…a little lesson

Inflation means prices are going UP. Annual inflation was 3.9% to November.



Which means that something costing 30p a year ago would now cost 3.9% MORE



So people don't have "more money in their pockets" they have LESS🙄



Try my online maths school for help — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 20, 2023

