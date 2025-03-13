Lee Anderson was involved in a scuffle with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray outside Parliament.

Police had to separate the pair after they became involved in a confrontation on the street on Wednesday.

Video footage shared by Bray show the duo arguing, before Anderson then flicks the pro-EU protestor’s hat.

This prompts a scuffle between the two, with police stepping in to calm things down.

Bray shouts that the Reform UK MP is a “thug, he needs arresting.” Meanwhile, Anderson called for Bray to be taken away by police.

Before the scuffle blew up, Bray, also known as the Stop Brexit Man who has become famous for his loud-speaker antics in Westminster, called Anderson a “coward, a thug and a thief.”

The Ashfield MP hit back by saying Bray was a drain on public finances.

Just bumped into a Regorm Party Ltd MP, liar, cheat, charlatan, fraudster and a coward… Regorm Party Ltd Lee Anderson. pic.twitter.com/BT844PD8mI — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) March 12, 2025

