A social media account that tweets under the handle ‘EU_NO_MORE’ has been lampooned following a tin eared cost-of-living tweet.

‘Buy British’ channelled Monty Python’s Four Yorkshiremen sketch as Brits face the biggest drop in living standards since 1956.

Soaring energy prices could push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7 per cent in the final three months of 2022, a government forecaster has said.

Rising prices and tax hikes mean living standards will not recover to their pre-pandemic level until 2024-25, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Living standards – disposable household incomes when adjusted for inflation – are expected to drop by 2.2 per cent this year, the OBR said.

That would be their largest fall in a financial year since records began in 1956.

Buy British tweeted that they remember waking up in a “house without central heating” in response to the news, saying they would “scratch pictures in the ice on the inside of the windows”.

The tweet prompted a flood of reaction, the best of which has been summarised below:

Reaction

House! You were lucky to live in a house! We used to live in one room, all twenty-six of us, no furniture, 'alf the floor was missing, and we were all 'uddled together in one corner for fear of falling — Jack Monroe ♿️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@BootstrapCook) April 2, 2022

Right wingers in the 70s: free markets will make future generations so much richer!



Right wingers today: actually everything was fine in the 70s stop complaining. https://t.co/GIMfgdksmw — Grace Blakeley (@graceblakeley) April 2, 2022

The British psyche perfectly encapsulated pic.twitter.com/EI91TBdRev — black lives matter (@jrc1921) April 2, 2022

Most of us do, and it was shit, which is why those who can, live in centrally heated homes with double glazing.

We also had rickets, TB and nearly everyone who got cancer died.

Many people died in their 60s.

Do you think we should make some people go back to those days? — David Beckler (@DavidBeckler1) April 2, 2022

Yes and it was miserable.



Last year ONS said that 8500 people in the UK died through cold and poorly insulated homes in the UK.

That's before the current #CostOfLivingCrisis



Why are you celebrating putting people's lives at risk? — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) April 2, 2022

Agree. I experienced it both in my childhood and again when I found myself broke in sub-standard shared housing.

Being run down, unable to sleep for shivering reminded me of what it was like.

Anyone whose nostalgia gets the better of them needs to re-try it before preaching. — EvilSmiff (@EvilSmiff) April 2, 2022

Nothing raises a smile on my face quite like learning people can’t afford to shower — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 2, 2022

