A social media account that tweets under the handle ‘EU_NO_MORE’ has been lampooned following a tin eared cost-of-living tweet.
‘Buy British’ channelled Monty Python’s Four Yorkshiremen sketch as Brits face the biggest drop in living standards since 1956.
Soaring energy prices could push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7 per cent in the final three months of 2022, a government forecaster has said.
Rising prices and tax hikes mean living standards will not recover to their pre-pandemic level until 2024-25, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.
Living standards – disposable household incomes when adjusted for inflation – are expected to drop by 2.2 per cent this year, the OBR said.
That would be their largest fall in a financial year since records began in 1956.
Buy British tweeted that they remember waking up in a “house without central heating” in response to the news, saying they would “scratch pictures in the ice on the inside of the windows”.
The tweet prompted a flood of reaction, the best of which has been summarised below:
Reaction
Related: Worldwide COVID-19 deaths ‘reach two-year low’ – as UK infections ‘peak’