A businessman who paid himself a £13 billion dividend from profits of a government PPE contract celebrated his birthday last week by eating a “briefcase of cash” cake on a private yacht, according to a Sunday Times investigation.

Philip Johnson, Ramfoam’s owner, and his wife, Linda, have been enjoying the high life since they bagged a £70 million contract during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But according to reports, 70 per cent of the protective equipment they supplied was unused.

The company was also able to service the new orders without taking on any additional employees to cope with the work.

Meanwhile, up to September 2021, the Directors’ remuneration went up from £37,044 to £4,872,551.

Responding to today’s story, Anya Johnson posted an image boarding what appears to be a private jet with the caption: “Living up to what the paper said”.

