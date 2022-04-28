A recent article published by The Spectator has prompted a cutting response from the British Transport Police (BTP). The organisation, like many social media users, were left aghast by a piece that argued in favour of a man’s right to ‘stare at women’.

‘Pervy bloke stares’ argument blows up online

The brazen musings were penned by Cosmo Landesman, and he’s spent most of Thursday taking pelters from the critics. His article has been largely panned, after he rallied against a recent directive issued by Tube officials.

Travellers, particularly males, have been warned against ‘intrusive staring’ during their journeys. In an overwhelming amount of cases, women have reported feeling intimidated by these persistent gazers – leaving Landesman to launch a bizarre counter-argument.

Spectator writer defends his right to ogle…

We read the offending piece, so you don’t have to. This is the journey our very own ‘Stare-lock Holmes’ went on…

He went on a Tube ride – ‘specifically to stare at women’.

The writer admits to using a ‘variety of stares’ towards women, ranging from ‘sexy beast’ to ‘pervy bloke’. Eurgh…

Landesman argues it is ‘impossible to resist the gravitational pull’ of an attractive face.

When he’s not being paid to ogle commuters, Landesman confesses that ‘his eyes sometimes linger for too long’ when looking at women.

The article concludes by complaining that ‘looking at women for too long’ will soon be treated the same as paedophilia.

British Transport Police lambast journalist for ‘uncomfortable behaviour’

It’s an argument that has been met with plenty of vitriol online. And even the British Transport Police has decided to get involved. They responded to the Tweeted article, which has since been ‘ratioed’ to high heaven.

The BTP made it implicitly clear that ‘pervy bloke stares’ are not welcome on the Tube, or any public transport vehicles for that matter. The group also reassured victims that they will take all complaints about intrusive staring seriously.