Noel and Liam Gallagher look to have put their differences aside as they teased an Oasis reunion last night.

There had been rumours that they may be putting the band back together for some time but last night a 10 second clip of a plaque bearing the date ’27.08.24’ and then one saying ‘8am’ was posted to their social media account.

Both Liam and Noel have also posted the same thing to their accounts too. It’s safe to say that at 8am tomorrow, the world will be watching!

The Sunday Times is reporting that Oasis will get back together to play 10 nights at Wembley Stadium as well as a number of gigs at Heaton Park in Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News has reported that tickets could go on sale within the next week… not a lot of time to save up!

The local paper also says that the tickets would be priced over £100’s and that the Mancunian band could be playing some shows at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in addition to Wembley and Heaton Park.

The publication also reports that Non-disclosure agreements have been signed by those involved in the plans.

Reports suggest that the band could also headline Glastonbury.

Oasis split up in 2009 following a backstage row between the two brothers at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The band were due to perform but the crowd were informed that the show would not go ahead before Noel released a statement.

He’d said: “It is with some sadness and great relief… I quit Oasis tonight.

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Ever since, fans have longed for a reunion and now, almost 30 years on from their debut album release, fans might just get their wish!

