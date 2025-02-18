The British public have “very negative opinions” of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, a new YouGov poll has found.

Trump and Putin have been at the centre of the news in recent days after they began talks to end the war in Ukraine. The two nations have started the negotiations without European powers present, including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

But it seems that public opinion in Britain on Trump and Putin hasn’t shifted, and remains overwhelmingly negative. Meanwhile, Brits hold a “very positive opinion” of Zelensky.

A poll from YouGov found that 89 per cent of Brits had an unfavourable opinion of Putin, whilst this figure was 73 per cent when it came to Trump.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Reform voters were most likely to have a favourable view of Putin, although this was only 12 per cent when it came to the Russian leader. This is despite Reform seemingly being open to meeting Putin’s demands and allowing him to keep any Ukrainian territory Russia has gained in the war.

Meanwhile, 66 per cent of Reform voters had a favourable view of president Trump.

For Zelensky though, 64 per cent of Brits had a favourable view of the Ukrainian president. This included a majority of Reform voters (49 per cent).

The British public has a very positive opinion of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and very negative opinions of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin



Volodymyr Zelenskyy: +48 net score

Donald Trump: -51

Vladimir Putin: -85https://t.co/tCyXAm5Q7N pic.twitter.com/7FbPT1cjOZ — YouGov (@YouGov) February 18, 2025

Really, the poll comes as a timely reminder that the vast majority of Brits still remain pro-Ukraine, anti-Putin and anti-Trump, despite what you might hear on certain social media platforms.

A reminder that the British anti-Ukrainian, pro-Putin and pro-Trump zealots you will encounter on social media are massively unrepresentative of popular public opinion, regardless of Elon Musk's attempts to persuade you otherwise. https://t.co/KF3ubRZa5i — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) February 18, 2025

Related: Jeremy Clarkson claims he’d ‘rather have Putin rule the UK than Starmer’