Peaky Blinders will continue beyond the upcoming film, says creator Steven Knight.

Knight’s comments have sparked rumours of a potential new series.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, he said that work so far on The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film looks ‘fantastic’ and will prove to be a ‘very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story’.

Presenters Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell quizzed Knight on what he meant by ‘this part’, he replied: “It’s not over, let’s just put it like that. I’m not allowed to announce it… but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue.”

The writer and producer was appearing on the show to promote his new Disney+ period drama, A Thousand Blows, starring Stephen Graham.

So far, there have been six series of the Bafta-winning BBC TV show running, from 2013-2022.

The upcoming Netflix film is said to continue the story of Tommy Shelby and his Birmingham crime gang.

It will see Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy reprise his lead role alongside an ensemble cast including Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck; as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan.

Knight said: “I think we’ve got the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen.

“The stuff that I’m watching, the rushes… no-one will be disappointed. It is quite an incredible thing.”

'It's not over'



On #BBCBreakfast Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight teased 'the world of Peaky will continue' as he works on the final production of the filmhttps://t.co/TrlPKYDtFW pic.twitter.com/lboYdGqj3J — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 18, 2025

Knight’s latest creation sees Graham star as notorious boxer Sugar Goodson making his way in the dangerous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London.

It follows the story of two friends from Jamaica, Hezekiah Moscow (Small Axe star Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), who find themselves thrust into the capital’s bare-knuckle boxing scene.

Hezekiah meets Mary Carr (The Crown star Erin Doherty), queen of an all-female criminal gang known as the Forty Elephants, who hopes to use his talents to her and her gang’s advantage.

Though his latest show is set to stream on Disney+ Knight described himself as a BBC loyalist but said: “Peaky is a BBC show and there was no issue with making that at the BBC. I’m a huge BBC loyalist, as I think you know.

“I love to work with the BBC creatively. There is no place like it. I think the BBC should be strutting on the world stage amongst the streamers, more so than it does.”

He continued: “There are issues of money. I think the BBC has a history of making do and making the best of what they have.

“I’m working with the BBC on another series now, this just happened to come along from a different direction.”

Related: Line of Duty set to return for seventh series, star confirms

