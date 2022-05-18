Tory MPs have voted down plans to trigger an emergency budget despite the worsening cost of living crisis.

The Labour amendment to the Queen’s Speech was defeated by 312 to 229.

Anglea Rayner tweeted: “I just voted for an Emergency Budget to tackle the Conservative cost of living crisis. The Conservatives voted it down. Britain deserves better.”

It comes after inflation shot up to its highest level in 40 years, sparking warnings the UK is headed for a recession.

Last night, Tories also voted against Labour’s proposal for a windfall tax that the party said could save struggling families around £600 a year.

It comes windfall tax on oil and gas producers would put investment and jobs at risk, the industry’s trade body warned ministers.

Boris Johnson has come under pressure to introduce a one-off levy on firms which have benefited from globally high oil and gas prices and use the revenue to fund measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis on households struggling with rising bills.

But Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) highlighted the £7.8 billion in taxes the industry is already expected to pay as a result of the boom and stressed the need for “stability and predictability” in the fiscal regime.

