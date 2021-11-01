The UK will not “roll over” in the face of “unreasonable” threats from French president Emmanuel Macron over the post-Brexit fishing row, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

It comes as ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston had been pulled into the row over a series on tweets regarding the dispute that shows no signs of ever ending.

Mr Macron has warned that unless Britain made a “significant move” to ease the dispute over licences to fish in British waters, Paris would introduce more stringent port and border checks from Tuesday.

Ms Truss said the UK would respond by triggering dispute resolution measures in the Brexit trade deal to seek “compensatory measures” if Mr Macron’s administration carries out its threats.

The fishing row adds to the tensions around UK-European Union relations, with the dispute over the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland Protocol also causing a diplomatic row with Brussels.

Peston

Just to ramp things up even further ITV Political Editor Robert Peston decided to tweet on yesterday’s events, which even by the current standards was a farce, as you can see from reporter Joe Mayes’ comments over the fishing spat that rumbled on all day.

Breaking: we’ve just seen a remarkable briefing war between France and the U.K. on Brexit… 1/https://t.co/HQcvCjoMcN — Joe Mayes (@Joe_Mayes) October 31, 2021

Anyway back to Peston he tweeted about the letter sent to PM from the French PM.

1.

“@BorisJohnson is visibly angry at the letter sent by French pm @JeanCASTEX to @vonderleyen about the fishing row which said the UK should be punished for leaving the EU. This will run.”

.@BorisJohnson is visibly angry at the letter sent by French pm @JeanCASTEX to @vonderleyen about the fishing row which said the UK should be punished for leaving the EU. This will run — Robert Peston (@Peston) October 31, 2021

2.

“OK. Yes I know the PM’s interpretation of Castex’s resonant phrase is contentious, and that what the French pm wrote was that it is “crucial to show clearly to the European public”that “there is more damage from leaving European Union than from remaining inside”. But…”

OK. Yes I know the PM’s interpretation of Castex’s resonant phrase is contentious, and that what the French pm wrote was that it is “crucial to show clearly to the European public”that “there is more damage from leaving European Union than from remaining inside”. But… — Robert Peston (@Peston) October 31, 2021

3.

“few can quibble that Castex’s stress on the importance of “showing” the costs of leaving the EU by imposing penalties on the UK in this fishing dispute will feel like a political threat, even if some think that the costs in a more general sense are obvious.”

few can quibble that Castex’s stress on the importance of “showing” the costs of leaving the EU by imposing penalties on the UK in this fishing dispute will feel like a political threat, even if some think that the costs in a more general sense are obvious. — Robert Peston (@Peston) October 31, 2021

Peston perhaps picked up the anger and fury from this tweet.

NEW: Huge escalation of French fishing row tonight



Extraordinary letter from French PM Jean Castex to European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen obtained by POLITICO



France tells Brussels it must demonstrate that Britain has been damaged by leaving the EU pic.twitter.com/MjPUnIIBjL — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) October 29, 2021

This was a reaction to his piece before Peston launched his thread.

Dude, do you even speak French? It says: "it is vital to show clearly to the European public that respect for signed agreements [by UK] is not negotiable and there are consequences for those who leave the EU and renege [from their treaty obligations]" — Alexander Korff 🇪🇺 (@alexkorff) October 29, 2021

Reactions

As you can see Peston seemed to be backtracking from his first tweet and the reason is some of the message, from the French letter, was lost in translation.

Whether Peston or Wickham got confused in the translation, it appears that the best form of action might have been to 100 per cent clarify the meaning with our European friends first?

As these reactions to his tweets show the anger it has caused.

1.

It is not 'contentious', it is wrong. Incorrect. A deliberately bad translation designed to whip up anti-French feeling, anti-EU feeling too. We see what is happening here. @BorisJohnson should know better than to sabotage hiw onw big moment on the world stage, but he doesn't. — DJMT (@DJT1Million) October 31, 2021

2.

It’s not at all contentious. One of the client journalists attempted to mislead people. You should be calling this out but instead you magnify the lie. — Jimmy Viz in a Tizz. (@jimmy_viz) October 31, 2021

3.

It's not contentious. It is a deliberate attempt to whip up jingoism at home. — Debbie Hunter (@debbzi) October 31, 2021

4.

Boris Johnson says he's "puzzled" over French PM's letter "explicitly asking for UK to be punished" by EU.



BUT letter actually said it was "essential to show European public opinion there is more damage in leaving the (EU) than remaining there". A warning to other EU states. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 31, 2021

5.

This is precisely the problem with fake news. One (intentionally?) dodgy translation giving a letter a false meaning, then spread, knowingly or unknowingly, by the big mainstream media accounts. A false narrative supported. Misinformation. @Peston should delete and apologise. https://t.co/w8WdaCvQQJ — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 31, 2021

6.

It’s set to run because people such as yourself fail to report what is actually said, rather than the government’s populist spin. Do your job. — Fr Ian Maher SCP🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺💙🐝#RejoinEU (@IanMaher7) October 31, 2021

7.

The BBC has corrected the mistranslation. “Jean Castex's missive did not, as has been suggested by the UK government and parts of the UK press, demand that Britain be punished for, or damaged by, leaving the EU”



Your turn, @Peston? https://t.co/YB8HBDz6RV — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 1, 2021

8.

I am astonished that the fact our government has deliberately misinterpreted a document written in French to stir up trouble on the eve of COP26 isn't a major scandal for government. But seemingly to @Peston and @bbclaurak, governments word is all that matters. — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) October 31, 2021

9.

Hi Robert. As a professional, qualified translator from French into English, with 30+ years of professional experience, please believe me when I explain that @jeanCastex letter does NOT actually say that UK should be punished for laving the EU, as you claim. — Nick Rosenthal (@nickrosenthal) October 31, 2021

10.

Peston digs himself ever deeper into a hole. What he and a large part of the news media should be doing is apologising and correcting for what is to all intents and purposes a lie playing into the campaign of jingoistic hostility against France. https://t.co/a1BVWp3Obe — Nick Reeves #FBPA #FBPE #PATH #ProgressiveAlliance (@nickreeves9876) November 1, 2021

