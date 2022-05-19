Derry Girls will come to an end with a 45-minute extended episode set at the time of the Good Friday Agreement.
It left many viewers to urge the PM to watch it as he could learn a lot.
The hit Channel 4 series, about a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires, is due to end with the third series.
The episode is set in the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement, threatening to overshadow Erin and Orla’s joint 18th birthday party.
Series creator and writer Lisa McGee said: “Like all the very best 90s bands, I couldn’t resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans.
“I’m delighted to say we’ll be returning for one extended special – airing in the same week as our final episode.
Good Friday Agreement
“The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang’s coming of age, they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future.
“I’m so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we’ve achieved over the past five years.
“What a journey it’s been. I’m so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special. I really hope the fans love it as much as I do.
“Derry people aren’t great at saying goodbye so I will instead use one of our native expressions ‘That’s us away now’.”
Actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael in Derry Girls, says that it was ‘incredibly poignant’ that the characters are filled with hope for peace at the end of the sitcom.
Reactions
Many people were moved by the episode and hoped the PM would also watch it:
