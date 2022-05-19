Derry Girls will come to an end with a 45-minute extended episode set at the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

It left many viewers to urge the PM to watch it as he could learn a lot.

The hit Channel 4 series, about a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires, is due to end with the third series.

The episode is set in the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement, threatening to overshadow Erin and Orla’s joint 18th birthday party.

Series creator and writer Lisa McGee said: “Like all the very best 90s bands, I couldn’t resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans.

“I’m delighted to say we’ll be returning for one extended special – airing in the same week as our final episode.

“The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang’s coming of age, they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future.

“I’m so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we’ve achieved over the past five years.

“What a journey it’s been. I’m so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special. I really hope the fans love it as much as I do.

“Derry people aren’t great at saying goodbye so I will instead use one of our native expressions ‘That’s us away now’.”

Thank you for watching. I’m quite emotional tonight so don’t have any words. Enjoy this picture of the day Liam Neeson came in, when I wore my shitty filming blacks but stuck a bow on my head cos… Hollywood. #Derrygirls pic.twitter.com/EOyMlJZuXE — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) May 18, 2022

Actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael in Derry Girls, says that it was ‘incredibly poignant’ that the characters are filled with hope for peace at the end of the sitcom.

Full Interview: https://t.co/OXuxtNOvNV#R4Today pic.twitter.com/Yw9W0HGauM — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) May 19, 2022

Reactions

Many people were moved by the episode and hoped the PM would also watch it:

I learned more about the Good Friday agreement in the five minute closing #DerryGirls montage than I learned in the entirety of my education in the UK, and that is literally not an exaggeration in the least — dan hett (@danhett) May 18, 2022

#DerryGirls has well and truly hit me in the feels tonight.

It was SUCH a powerful episode.



A well timed reminder

of the importance

of the Good Friday Agreement. — Dora 💙 (@Dora_Haf) May 18, 2022

Tories pushing to break the Northern Ireland Protocol would do well to re-watch all of #DerryGirls



Tonight's finale was a beautiful & timely reminder of politician's responsibility to act in the best interests of the people who elect them – not their own#DerryGirlsFinale pic.twitter.com/gxmtujUywS — Tom Spencer (@TPSpencer88) May 18, 2022

In three seasons of TV @LisaMMcGee has educated English people more about recent Irish history than their school and media systems have managed to do in a generation. Bravo to her and to @Channel4. And long live #DerryGirls. — Declan Lawn (@DecLawn) May 19, 2022

This scene floored me. And I feel ignorant for not knowing more about Northern Ireland's history. What you have done @LisaMMcGee with #DerryGirls is translate that through an iconic 90s soundtrack, *stellar* cast and with some of the funniest craic… Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/RmIK4pYXKd — Suzanne Butterworth (@suzanneeb) May 18, 2022

i wonder how many british people watch derry girls and are exposed to the history of the north and the atrocities that occurred at the hands of british forces for the very first time. i don’t think many TV shows will leave a legacy in the same way that #DerryGirls inevitably will — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) May 18, 2022

So many people have tried to educate British people on the importance of The Good Friday agreement and hopefully Derry Girls has succeeded. #DerryGirls — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) May 18, 2022

It was perfection, I wept and laughed. You are a genius. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) May 19, 2022

Thanks for something truly important. — Declan Lawn (@DecLawn) May 18, 2022

