Brexit Britain and Boris Johnson have been dealt a “crushing blow”, according to The Express, after a new bombshell poll revealed more than half of UK adults would vote to rejoin the European Union if another referendum was to take place.

After the UK voted out by a margin of 52 per cent to 48 per cent in June 2016, new polling from Savanta ComRes suggests the tides have turned, with “huge doubts now creeping into the minds of those that voted to leave the continental bloc”, the right wing newspaper said.

The survey of 2,231 UK adults from November 5-7 shows if another referendum was to take place, 53 per cent of UK adults would vote to rejoin the EU.

This is up four points from when the polling firm asked the same question in June, when just under half (49 per cent) said they would vote for the UK to once again become an EU member.

Significantly, just under half (47 per cent) maintain they would not vote for the UK to rejoin the EU – down four points from the last survey five months ago.

Leave voters

Perhaps most notably is the result among those who voted Leave during the 2016 referendum – one in ten would now vote to rejoin, with a fifth of Conservative Party voters also voting to rejoin.

Four in 10 of UK adults would support a referendum on whether to re-join the EU within the next five years, while just a third (34 per cent) were against this idea.

Fifteen per cent of Leave voters would support a referendum within this time frame, with 14 per cent of Remainers saying they would oppose one.

Only eleven per cent of Remainers and a fifth of Labour voters would vote to stay out of the EU in a referendum.

Supply chain issues

Chris Hopkins, Political Research Director at Savanta ComRes, said the sharp rise in UK adults now wanting to join the EU shows a number of issues linked to Brexit over recent months are now starting to take their toll.

Mr Hopkins said: “Five years on from the Brexit referendum, this polling suggests a country that is equally divided, but with the momentum shifting towards a majority who would now vote to re-join the EU.

“Indeed, a four point rise since June of those who say they would vote to become a member again is striking.

“This indicates that issues such as disrupted supply chains and spats with fellow European leaders over fishing and vaccines may have cut through, although the results are still on a knife-edge.

Mr Hopkins added: “While many feel like the issue is best put to bed, the high levels of support for re-joining amongst younger voters, as well as the significant proportion who would back having such a referendum in the first place, indicates that the Brexit story isn’t going away any time soon.

“And, if it were to happen, all eyes will be on those who did not vote in 2016 and younger voters who may have not had the opportunity to, who are both overwhelmingly in favour of the UK becoming a member again.”

