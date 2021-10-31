The world could be heading for a new “dark ages” if it fails to tackle global warming, Boris Johnson has warned as he appealed to the world’s leading economies to do more to cut emissions.

Standing in Rome’s Colosseum, the Prime Minister likened the impact of unrestricted climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire.

“Civilisation could go backwards and history could go into reverse,” he said in an interview with Channel 4 News.

“Here we are in the Colosseum of Vespasian, the Roman Empire, they weren’t expecting it and they went into reverse.”

He also seemed to blame immigration as a main factor in the fall of Roman empire…

“When the Roman empire fell, it was largely as a result of uncontrolled immigration. The empire could no longer control its borders, people came in from the east, all over the place, and we went into a dark ages, Europe went into a dark ages that lasted a very long time. The point of that is to say it can happen again. People should not be so conceited as to imagine that history is a one-way ratchet.

“Unless you can make sure next week at Cop in Glasgow that we keep alive this prospect of restricting the growth in the temperature of the planet then we really face a real problem for humanity.”

The Prime Minister tells @GaryGibbonC4 that humanity could return to the 'dark ages' if the world fails to urgently tackle climate change. pic.twitter.com/8KJ35Aveyt — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 30, 2021

Well the Sunday Express loved his comments and decided to run with the headline: “It’s Boris the gladiator,” as the headline on its front page.

Reactions

1.

This is how you see the prime minister of the UK?

Don't you think we deserve better?#JohnsonOut pic.twitter.com/iTf4UwaQfO — Anna Chant #writer #rejoin (@anna_chant) October 31, 2021

2.

Can you imagine the feelings of utter despair at the people who have to put these front pages together? They know but they still go along with it. pic.twitter.com/60WbkQSeGG — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) October 30, 2021

3.

4.

Hid in a fridge from Good Morning Britain pic.twitter.com/gjEfp7IcOj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 31, 2021

5.

The Emperor has no clothes. pic.twitter.com/WwaHMIqEcj — MethodicalMeghan 🎃 👻 (@Nikhedonia11) October 30, 2021

6.

7.

Every day this country gets more odd. https://t.co/fP3VRM4wCK — ShotInTheDark (@ShotInT45318102) October 31, 2021

8.

Latin names

A few people decided to give the PM a Latin name, as you can imagine they were not too complimentary.

1.

"My name is Maximus Sillius Soddus…Father to a son I will get bored of quite soon. Ex-husband to many wives that I cheated on, including one who had Cancer. And I will get my end away, with your wife and then your daughter." — Colleen Hawkins (@Lady_Colleen) October 30, 2021

2.

Embarrassus Dickus! — Helen Mac (@LadyHellsBells) October 30, 2021

3.

Biggus Prickus — David Taylor (@DavidTaylorYork) October 30, 2021

4.

Maximus Clownus — David Taylor (@DavidTaylorYork) October 30, 2021

5.

Absolutus Ineptus — Helen Mac (@LadyHellsBells) October 31, 2021

6.

Biggus Prickus — David Taylor (@DavidTaylorYork) October 30, 2021

7.

Minimus Secundus Etonious. — Sonny Cocklecorm (@TepidTakeWonk) October 31, 2021

Related: PMQs 27th Oct – Turd-Reich u-turn sends you around the u-bend