Ian Hislop has lampooned Boris Johnson’s attempt at explaining Brexit to a French radio station on Have I Got News For You.

The former prime minister, who campaigned to leave the European Union, was his usual, bumbling self as he discussed the arguments in favour of exiting the union on France Inter.

“There’s an idea of constitutional freedom for the United Kingdom. And, I recount the struggle for Brexit [in Unleashed]”, he said (we think).

“The freedom to do things differently. In particular, you see – We forget all this now because it was two or three years ago but when we had the pandemic, thanks to Brexit we had the chance to do the vaccinations in England much earlier.”

The claim that Brexit allowed a faster vaccine rollout has been repeatedly found to be false, with Britain having the ability to regulate independently of the EU as far back as 2012.

That just happens to be the year London hosted the Olympics, which Johnson, as mayor, also had sod all to do with.

Lorraine Kelly, "Boris Johnson gave a radio interview in French, do you want to hear this?"



HIGNFY plays the clip



Paul Merton, "What's he saying Ian?"



Ian Hislop, "It's gibberish" pic.twitter.com/8zsgfrWYx9 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 24, 2024

