A petition calling for a re-run of the general election is approaching two million signatures thanks to support from several prominent Brexiteer MPs.

The creator of the online appeal has hit out at the Labour Party for allegedly ‘breaking promises made in their election campaign’.

Nigel Farage was among those promoting the content, saying that he had ‘never seen anything like it’.

That likely means he missed the petition calling for a second referendum a few years back, which eventually picked up 6.1 million signatures.

Lee Anderson was also among the Brexiteer MPs fanning the flames on social media.

He posted “In the time it took me to eat a large breakfast in Wetherspoons just now this petition increased by 25,000” in what we call a ‘full house’ in Gammon Bingo.

In the time it took me to eat a large breakfast in Wetherspoons just now this petition increased by 25,000.



Those pushing for another General Election claim that Starmer’s unpopularity among the public and the sheer speed of support behind the campaign should compel him to call for a vote, and face the electorate for a second this year.

However, things don’t really work that way. These petitions are often brought up during times of discontent. They did nothing to budge the Tories from power in the 14 years previous, and the last time we checked, Brexit is still very much a thing.

So a Brexit referendum can never be challenged or revisited because of the “will of the people”. But a general election a few months ago delivering a historic landslide and 5 years in power can be ignored and everyone should sign a petition calling for another go. Righty ho. — James Chapman (@jameschappers) November 24, 2024

