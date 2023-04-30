For the ‘Boris or Bust’ faction of the Conservative Party, their mantra may soon become more literal than they’d ever hoped for. A number of unverified claims about his fiscal situation have set tongues wagging on social media this week.

Boris Johnson dogged by ‘bankruptcy’ rumours

A few wicked whispers from Westminster have hinted at BoJo’s financial plight. Despite the BBC’s outgoing chair Richard Sharp trying to help fix a loan of £800,000 for the polarising politician, rumours have spread quickly about the looming threat of Johnson ‘going bankrupt’.

Within the last 15 minutes, from two sources, I have received information that Boris Johnson is allegedly close to bankruptcy. — RS Archer (@archer_rs) April 28, 2023

Former Tory MP casts doubt on claims – but admits ‘it could be possible’

However, the idea of the ex-PM edging towards bankruptcy is hard to swallow for some. Earlier this year, Boris Johnson was handed a whopping £2.5 million advance for speaking gigs – adding to the serious earnings he’s made since being evicted from Downing Street.

Recent estimates suggest he has now earned almost £5 million over the past 12 months – all while receiving the annual £84,000 salary he is still entitled to as a backbench MP. Even by his standards, this would be a gargantuan act of ‘spaffing away’ the cash.

Alas, this isn’t a story that Jerry Hayes is buying. Not just yet, anyway. The former Tory MP of 14 years says that, although this scenario could be possible, it remains unlikely. He did, however, bemoan the often-times bemusing financial fortunes of Mr. Johnson.

“Oh for God’s sake… he’s always been close to bankruptcy. The difference now, however, is that he’s earning more now than ever before. So the claim is possible but unlikely. At the moment, anyway.” | Jerry Hayes

Boris Johnson derided by political opponents

There are some politicians out there who are more willing to buy into these claims. Professor Catherine Rowett, who serves as a spokesperson for The Green Party, didn’t miss an opportunity to take a dig at Boris.

“Boris Johnson doesn’t seem to know how to manage a modest household income. Perhaps some of us could give him some advice. He used to think buying a new kettle would help. I’m sure we could offer some better suggestions.” | Catherine Rowett