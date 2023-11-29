Nigel Farage could be hit with fresh racism allegations on the day of the first round of voting on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The former Brexit Party leader has entered the jungle in a bid to rehabilitate his reputation as he looks to move from fringe politics into the mainstream.

But he could be dealt a blow after a video clip that the GB News presenter did with Cameo came to light, which doesn’t reflect well on him at all.

According to The Express, ITV has put accusations to Farage’s team in conjunction with Byline Times, and will come to light during Farage’s stint Down Under.

This is big 👇

🚨 ITV bosses ‘planning to make racism allegations against Nigel’, he can’t respond because he’s in jungle

🚨 They ‘planned to air them on the day of the first #ImACelebrity eviction vote’

🚨 It relates to a Cameo video he was ‘duped’ into https://t.co/uLsz6KlJKo — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) November 29, 2023

The controversial politician will not get a chance to respond to the allegations because contestants do not have contact with the outside world.

But he might get quite a shock when he finally gets out.

It’s not the first time Farage has landed in trouble over his Cameo videos.

Campaign group Led By Donkeys tricked the former UKIPer into endorsing them on one occasion, while he was also shown up for expressing pro-IRA sentiments in not one but TWO videos on the platform.

