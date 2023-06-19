MPs have overwhelmingly voted to back a damning report that found Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over partygate, as Rishi Sunak stayed away from proceedings.

Just seven MPs voted against the Privileges Committee’s findings, in a humiliating turn of events for the former prime minister.

With 354 votes in favour, MPs endorsed sanctions against Mr Johnson recommended by the committee, including banning him from having a pass to access Parliament – which is usually available to former MPs.

The Tory-majority panel also concluded that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension for misleading the House when he told the Commons that Covid rules were obeyed in No 10 despite parties taking place.

After several hours of debate on Mr Johnson’s conduct, Labour forced a vote on the motion, with the Opposition providing tellers for both the ayes and noes.

The Prime Minister had been accused of “running scared” for refusing to take part in the vote, but insisted he did not want to “influence” how MPs might vote.

Here’s a list of the seven MPs who voted against the findings:

Noes

Desmond Swayne

William Cash (Conservative – Stone)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative – Don Valley)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative – Beaconsfield)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative – South Derbyshire)

No Vote Recorded

Adam Afriyie (Conservative – Windsor)

Lucy Allan (Conservative – Telford)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Lee Anderson (Conservative – Ashfield)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative – Wolverhampton South West)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative – Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative – Eastbourne)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative – Wrexham)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative – Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative – Orpington)

Richard Bacon (Conservative – South Norfolk)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative – Saffron Walden)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative – West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative – Stroud)

Steve Barclay (Conservative – North East Cambridgeshire)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)

Simon Baynes (Conservative – Clwyd South)

Margaret Beckett (Labour – Derby South)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin – West Tyrone)

Scott Benton (Independent – Blackpool South)

Paul Beresford (Conservative – Mole Valley)

Jake Berry (Conservative – Rossendale and Darwen)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative – Meriden)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Peter Bone (Conservative – Wellingborough)

Ben Bradley (Conservative – Mansfield)

Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin – Newry and Armagh)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Paul Bristow (Conservative – Peterborough)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative – Hyndburn)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Conor Burns (Conservative – Bournemouth West)

Rob Butler (Conservative – Aylesbury)

Alun Cairns (Conservative – Vale of Glamorgan)

Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

James Cartlidge (Conservative – South Suffolk)

Miriam Cates (Conservative – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative – Lewes)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)

Bambos Charalambous (Independent – Enfield, Southgate)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative – Gillingham and Rainham)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Simon Clarke (Conservative – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative – Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative – Heywood and Middleton)

James Cleverly (Conservative – Braintree)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative – Suffolk Coastal)

Damian Collins (Conservative – Folkestone and Hythe)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent – Islington North)

Alberto Costa (Conservative – South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative – Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative – East Surrey)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative – Ynys Môn)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative – Chatham and Aylesford)

Judith Cummins (Labour – Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

James Daly (Conservative – Bury North)

James Davies (Conservative – Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative – Grantham and Stamford)

Geraint Davies (Independent – Swansea West)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative – Bishop Auckland)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative – Gosport)

Sarah Dines (Conservative – Derbyshire Dales)

Leo Docherty (Conservative – Aldershot)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party – Lagan Valley)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative – Chippenham)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative – Mid Bedfordshire)

Steve Double (Conservative – St Austell and Newquay)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative – Hertsmere)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

James Duddridge (Conservative – Rochford and Southend East)

Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative – Dewsbury)

Michael Ellis (Conservative – Northampton North)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative – Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative – Camborne and Redruth)

Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker – Ribble Valley)

David Evennett (Conservative – Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Ben Everitt (Conservative – Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative – Lichfield)

Margaret Ferrier (Independent – Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin – Belfast North)

Anna Firth (Conservative – Southend West)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative – South Ribble)

Kevin Foster (Conservative – Torbay)

Liam Fox (Conservative – North Somerset)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative – South East Cambridgeshire)

Mike Freer (Conservative – Finchley and Golders Green)

Louie French (Conservative – Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative – Yeovil)

Roger Gale (Deputy Speaker – North Thanet)

Mark Garnier (Conservative – Wyre Forest)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative – Wealden)

Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin – Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party – South Antrim)

John Glen (Conservative – Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative – Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative – Surrey Heath)

Helen Grant (Conservative – Maidstone and The Weald)

James Gray (Conservative – North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative – Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative – Arundel and South Downs)

James Grundy (Conservative – Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield, Heeley)

Robert Halfon (Conservative – Harlow)

Greg Hands (Conservative – Chelsea and Fulham)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Belfast South)

Mark Harper (Conservative – Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative – Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative – Copeland)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative – Hastings and Rye)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin – South Down)

Oliver Heald (Conservative – North East Hertfordshire)

James Heappey (Conservative – Wells)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative – Daventry)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston)

Darren Henry (Conservative – Broxtowe)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative – Burnley)

Simon Hoare (Conservative – North Dorset)

Richard Holden (Conservative – North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative – Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative – Kettering)

John Howell (Conservative – Henley)

Paul Howell (Conservative – Sedgefield)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker – Chorley)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative – Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative – Penrith and The Border)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative – Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative – Loughborough)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative – South West Surrey)

Tom Hunt (Conservative – Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative – Dumfries and Galloway)

Sajid Javid (Conservative – Bromsgrove)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative – North East Hampshire)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative – Workington)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative – Morley and Outwood)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative – Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative – Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative – Wantage)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative – Nuneaton)

Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester, Gorton)

Julian Knight (Independent – Solihull)

Greg Knight (Conservative – East Yorkshire)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – Devizes)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative – Spelthorne)

Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker – Epping Forest)

Pauline Latham (Conservative – Mid Derbyshire)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)

Edward Leigh (Conservative – Gainsborough)

Ian Levy (Conservative – Blyth Valley)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative – Great Yarmouth)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative – Bridgwater and West Somerset)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

Chris Loder (Conservative – West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative – Bolton North East)

Marco Longhi (Conservative – Dudley North)

Julia Lopez (Conservative – Hornchurch and Upminster)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative – Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative – Truro and Falmouth)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative – Redditch)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Alan Mak (Conservative – Havant)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative – North West Hampshire)

Scott Mann (Conservative – North Cornwall)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin – Belfast West)

Paul Maynard (Conservative – Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Jason McCartney (Conservative – Colne Valley)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)

Conor McGinn (Independent – St Helens North)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative – Stevenage)

Esther McVey (Conservative – Tatton)

Mark Menzies (Conservative – Fylde)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative – Plymouth, Moor View)

Huw Merriman (Conservative – Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative – South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative – Aberconwy)

Amanda Milling (Conservative – Cannock Chase)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative – South West Hertfordshire)

Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin – Mid Ulster)

Damien Moore (Conservative – Southport)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative – Newton Abbot)

David Morris (Conservative – Morecambe and Lunesdale)

James Morris (Conservative – Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative – Hartlepool)

Wendy Morton (Conservative – Aldridge-Brownhills)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative – Crewe and Nantwich)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative – South East Cornwall)

Lia Nici (Conservative – Great Grimsby)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative – Harborough)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party – North Antrim)

Priti Patel (Conservative – Witham)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative – Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative – Hemel Hempstead)

Andrew Percy (Conservative – Brigg and Goole)

Christopher Pincher (Independent – Tamworth)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative – Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative – Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative – Colchester)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South East)

Dominic Raab (Conservative – Esher and Walton)

Tom Randall (Conservative – Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Christina Rees (Independent – Neath)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative – North East Somerset)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast East)

Mary Robinson (Conservative – Cheadle)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Dean Russell (Conservative – Watford)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Grant Shapps (Conservative – Welwyn Hatfield)

Alok Sharma (Conservative – Reading West)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)

David Simmonds (Conservative – Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative – Crawley)

Royston Smith (Conservative – Southampton, Itchen)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative – Derby North)

Mark Spencer (Conservative – Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative – Rother Valley)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative – Pendle)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative – Wolverhampton North East)

Bob Stewart (Conservative – Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative – Milton Keynes South)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Mel Stride (Conservative – Central Devon)

Graham Stuart (Conservative – Beverley and Holderness)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative – Richmond (Yorks))

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)

Derek Thomas (Conservative – St Ives)

Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party – Midlothian)

Edward Timpson (Conservative – Eddisbury)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative – Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative – North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative – Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative – North Warwickshire)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative – Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Laura Trott (Conservative – Sevenoaks)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative – South West Norfolk)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative – North West Cambridgeshire)

Matt Vickers (Conservative – Stockton South)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative – Chipping Barnet)

Ben Wallace (Conservative – Wyre and Preston North)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative – Bridgend)

David Warburton (Independent – Somerton and Frome)

Matt Warman (Conservative – Boston and Skegness)

Giles Watling (Conservative – Clacton)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative – Stourbridge)

Helen Whately (Conservative – Faversham and Mid Kent)

Mick Whitley (Labour – Birkenhead)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative – Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative – Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative – North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative – North West Norfolk)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative – South Staffordshire)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Beth Winter (Labour – Cynon Valley)

Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker – Doncaster Central)

Mike Wood (Conservative – Dudley South)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative – Kenilworth and Southam)

Jacob Young (Conservative – Redcar)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative – Stratford-on-Avon)

Related: Harriet Harman absolutely slam dunks Rees-Mogg over bias remarks