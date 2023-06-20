Images of chancellor Jeremy Hunt attending an anti-oil drilling protest have been unearthed by Byline Times.

Despite being condemned by the Conservatives as “eco zealots” determined to stop British oil and gas projects, it turns out Hunt actually sides with Labour on the thorny issue of new drilling contracts.

Rishi Sunak hit out at Sir Keir Starmer’s proposed ban on new UK oil and gas drilling, saying it would “jeopardise” Britain’s energy security at a time of international conflict. “Despots like Putin are the only people who will welcome such a policy.”

Yet his own Chancellor has been opposing new drilling in his backyard.

XR SE via Byline Times

Hunt joined local residents, the county council and environmental campaigners are supporting a judicial review against plans for gas drilling at another site in Surrey – Dunsfold.

At the time, he said: “Despite the latest judicial review, it is again disappointing that plans for potential gas exploration [in Surrey] have not been formally shelved. The idea of drilling in this beautiful area continues to be inappropriate.”

He has been asked whether he still supports that notion, given that his boss is so clearly out to score political points on the matter.

Related: Bob Seely lying about Boris Johnson lying is the most Tory thing to ever happen