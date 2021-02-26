Mr Potato Head is no longer a mister and some people really are not happy about it.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head.

The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to children today.

Barbie has shed her blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes, while Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters.

Hasbro said Mr Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

Reactions

Many people including Piers Morgan were very angry about this.

1.

Piers Morgan Tweeted: Who was actually offended by Mr Potato Head being male? I want names. These woke imbeciles are destroying the world.

Who was actually offended by Mr Potato Head being male? I want names. These woke imbeciles are destroying the world. pic.twitter.com/CwsaX5D2Ue — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

2.

Imagine thinking in the middle of a global pandemic: 'What's really important is dropping the 'Mr' from Mr Potato Head & making him gender-neutral in case we upset a few wokies.' — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

3.

MR POTATO HEAD CANCELED: Hasbro to Drop ‘Gendered Toy’, Will Release ‘Potato Head’ This Year https://t.co/42cLjCsXGu — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 25, 2021

4.

Mr. Potato Head has now been renamed to be gender inclusive.



He’s now just going to be called Potato Head.



When will the activists demand Joe Biden stops use of the “Come On, Man” catchphrase?



For inclusivity’s sake, it should be “Come On, Person!” — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 25, 2021

It turns out they are not even dropping the gender.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

But there was a lot of push back by people who are not really that bothered by the change or fully support it, in reaction to the mere idea of a genderless vegetable.

1.

If Hasbro drops the “Mr.” and “Mrs.” from the Potato Head toys, how will we know which one gets paid less for doing the same job? — 🌎Backyard Bird🌎 (@SparrowHeart23) February 26, 2021

2.

Conservatives: Gender is a BIOLOGICAL BINARY. It is based on GENES



Also conservatives: that plastic potato is a MAN — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) February 26, 2021

3.

with all the stuff mr. potato head has been storing in his butt, i don’t think he’s the conservative icon you think he is — Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) February 25, 2021

4.

I'm friends with a really old guard marketing VP at Hasbro and he has confirmed on the record that Potato Head is a communist and defected to the USSR in 1968. Says the only way he'll set foot on US soil again is in a coffin. — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) February 25, 2021

5.

now make mrs. potato head queer and give us gay potato toys https://t.co/ouWa06bEg8 — Tess Gattuso (@tessplease) February 25, 2021

6.

congratulations to Dr. Potato Head on successfully defending your dissertation pic.twitter.com/eD9Hi6m9J7 — Mark Berman (@markberman) February 25, 2021

7.

gender neutral potato head pissed of mark dice so much he wants to leave america pic.twitter.com/zgj32yFzOA — Coping MAGA (@CopingMAGA) February 25, 2021

8.

It’s been a long day for the potato head community. Going to sleep now with a prayer in my heart and a nose in my ear hole. 🤎 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 26, 2021

9.

I've just logged on to see "genderless Potato Head" trending and I'm just going to assume that's an amazing burn of Ted Cruz. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 25, 2021

10.

Mr. Potato Head becoming gender neutral is definitely one of those "nobody asked for this, please stop helping" things but it is funny in a depressing way to watch the transphobic crowd defend the pronouns and honorifics of a potato — Cliff Jerrison (@pervocracy) February 25, 2021

11.

Are conservatives still mad about a potato? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 25, 2021

12.

I'm in the grocery store and picked up some potatoes during the Great Potato Head crisis. I can't tell the gender of this spud. All is lost. pic.twitter.com/gp52Qr4pEj — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 25, 2021

13.

But the plastic potato penis and potato scrotum that came with Mr. Potato Head were an essential part of my childhood! In this essay about the intolerance of the woke left I will https://t.co/QnxtzOrv1O — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 25, 2021

14.

While everyone’s giving Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head a parade just remember Stretch Armstrong was a BDSM pioneer and gets ZERO credit. pic.twitter.com/ez8oCaYOWF — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2021

15.

I don't mind that Mr Potato Head is just Potato Head now.



If anything it just means we've grown closer and dropped the formalities. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 25, 2021

16.

i purposely bought my potato-shaped son a MR POTATO HEAD TOY so he would have a masculine potato-shaped figure in his life. what am i supposed to do now, HMMM??? — katherine krueger (@kath_krueger) February 25, 2021

17.

First they came for Mister Potato Head…and I said nothing…because it didn’t seem like something to get that upset about. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 25, 2021

18.

Conservatives: Lefties are such snowflakes, offended by everything, always overreacting



Also conservatives: MR POTATO HEAD SHOULD HAVE A HUGE DICK — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 25, 2021

19.

Potato Head gender reveal party. pic.twitter.com/1n6QiZ38s6 — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 25, 2021

20.

Hi it me Piers Morgan, that guy who calls everyone a snowflake. Today I think the world’s ending because a children’s potato no longer has a donger. pic.twitter.com/cTLKE84Vis — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 25, 2021

